Pintu Pro, an IT startup from Vadodara to launch 'Cyberiology' for tech-savvy businesses in India and abroad

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): Piyush Mistry, a budding IT entrepreneur from Vadodara in Gujarat, is all set to launch 'Cyberiology', the first one-stop cybersecurity and privacy solution for tech-savvy businesses in India and abroad.
Cyberiology will be providing a gamut of solutions under one roof. This includes digital marketing expert, social media, programming, and developer, consulting cyber security, information and management solution, network access control solutions, cybersecurity audits, and compliance management of the business organisations around the world.
"Cyberiology" is the one-stop cybersecurity and privacy solution for the tech-savvy business organisation in India and abroad," said Piyush Mistry, CEO, Pintu Pro, a cybersecurity and data privacy solution provider company. "Since the inception of Pintu Pro seven years ago, we have been successfully providing services in multiple countries including Canada, Germany, USA, Australia, Russia, the UK, New Zealand, etc.
(https://pintupro.in) Pintu Pro currently caters to more than 550 clients around the world with its team of cybersecurity experts, web developers, ethical hackers, identity and access experts".
With more and more businesses switching to digitized platforms, cybersecurity is going to get increasingly relevant in the years to come.
He says, "Legacy data information and hardware platforms are no longer relevant in the age of digitization. The ongoing struggle with a global pandemic has made us realize the importance of software platforms and process automation. As businesses start storing their data on public clouds and other shared digital data warehouses, the need for cybersecurity is only going to increase."
Visit the official website, (https://pintupro.in)
