Pioneer Rishi Rich's music label launched Raveena Mehta's new song Jab Tu Hai Wahi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the blooming success of Yaadein with Avitesh Shrivastava and Aaja Mere Naal with Rishabh Kant, singer Raveena Mehta is back to beguile her audiences with a new sensational song 'Jab Tu Hai Wahi'.

This futuristic-fusion track is produced by the legend, Rishi Rich. Rishi has changed the landscape for urban desi music since the early 2000s and is a pioneer in the industry. Furthermore, Jab Tu hai Wahi was shot in just one day at home, mid-lockdown and with no doubt, Raveena is mesmerizing her fans, yet again.

Break The Noise Records, released the track on August 13, 2020.

"Jab Tu Hai Wahi is a powerful ballad about reminiscence," she added, "In my opinion, this is a very powerful female-led track. It showcases strength and passion, however, also vulnerability and emotion. This song ultimately takes you on an emotional journey; which is what makes it very special," said Singer Raveena Mehta, when asked about the song, and it's meaning.

"It has been such an honor to have had the opportunity to work with a legend like Rishi; his music is what inspired me very early on while I was living in Belgium to want to amalgamate my Indian and Western roots into my music one day," Raveena added.

"It's been two years since I set my ears on Raveena's talent and we kept in touch. The one thing I immediately loved about Raveena was her vocal tone. I always expressed that when we would work together it would be for something fresh, futuristic, and very cool. She sounded very unique to me and as soon as we had a vibe going in the studio I knew we had the track for Raveena. It's been so great seeing her develop and the key to her success will not only be her artistry but more to the fact that she's willing to learn, and she truly is a great artist to work with," said producer Rishi Rich, when we asked about his experience working with Raveena.

Due to lockdown restrictions in Mumbai, India, this song was shot at Raveena Mehta's home, but this fosters authenticity in the music video. The genre of this song is Indian/Fusion RnB and is beautifully written and composed by Kiranee and Amit Dhanani.

The music video is wonderfully directed by Chhavi Sharma, shot by Rameshwar R and edited by Oswin Revered. Throughout the video, you will see Raveena wearing amazing couture, styled by DimpleAmrin. Don't forget to watch this music video on Break the Noice Recors's Youtube channel today.

