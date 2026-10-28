PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical, health and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) ended 30th September 2026. Key Highlights - Broad-based Revenue Growth: Revenue grew 28% YoY in Q2FY27 and 23% YoY in H1FY27, driven by strong performance across all three businesses. - Significant Profitability Improvement: EBITDA increased 72% YoY in Q2FY27 and H1FY27, with over 350bps EBITDA margin expansion in both periods. This was driven by higher capacity utilization, operating leverage, disciplined execution, and sustained cost optimization initiatives.

- Robust RFP Activity and Order Inflows: Added 22 new customers and successfully hosted 110 customer audits in H1FY27. - Best-in-Class Quality & Compliance: Successfully completed 12 regulatory inspections and 110 customer audits during H1FY27, while maintaining the Company's track record of no Official Action Indicated classifications across US FDA inspections. - Upgrade FY27 Outlook: Based on the strong first-half performance and continued business momentum, we upgrade our FY27 outlook and now expect revenue growth of 19% to 20%, accompanied by meaningfully higher profitability. Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "We delivered a strong H1FY27, with revenue growth of 23% and EBITDA margin expansion of over 350 basis points, driven by healthy demand across our businesses, disciplined execution, and improved operating leverage. The performance was led by our CDMO business, which grew 28% on the back of strong order inflows and robust execution. Our CHG business complemented this momentum with 24% growth, supported by inhalation anesthesia sales in ex-US markets and the integration of the Kenalog, while Consumer Healthcare continued to deliver steady 14% growth through the strong performance of Power Brands and e-commerce.

With H2 typically stronger than H1, we are well positioned to deliver a strong full-year performance, supported by a healthy order book, encouraging customer engagement, and continued operating discipline." 1. Exceptional items include, one time insolvency proceeds received from a claim filed against a third-party supplier of our complex hospital generics business, with the NCLT in November 2023 Earnings Conference Call Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 28th October 2026 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM (IST) to discuss its Q2 and H1 FY2027 Results. The dial-in details for the call are as under: About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH) business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market.

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