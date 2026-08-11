PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of the Piramal Group, has delivered The Royal Polo Pavilion, a 30,000 sq. ft. resident's clubhouse at Piramal Mahalaxmi. Designed by globally renowned British design studio Conran and Partners, the three-level clubhouse overlooks the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Arabian Sea. The delivery of the Royal Polo Pavilion further reinforces Piramal Realty's design-led, delivery-focused philosophy, reflected in over 5,800 delivered homes across24 towers spanning over ~9.3 Mn sq. ft., of Area. More than a resident's clubhouse, the Royal Polo Pavilion was envisioned as a place that belongs to Mahalaxmi - a space inspired by the character, history and enduring spirit of one of Mumbai's most iconic neighborhoods.

The Royal Polo Pavilion draws inspiration from the enduring legacy of polo, a sport deeply rooted in the history of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Over the decades, the sport has become synonymous with the Racecourse's identity, reflecting a timeless tradition built on grace, discipline, teamwork, precision and sportsmanship. This legacy is the foundation for the clubhouse's design vision. Commenting on the delivery, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said: "For us, design is not just about architecture or interiors; it is about storytelling. For the Royal Polo Pavilion, our inspiration came not from global trends but from the neighbourhood itself. The Racecourse, the heritage of polo, the Gulmohar trees motif representing the tree lined South Mumbai, carefully commissioned artworks with Piramal Art Foundation and thoughtfully crafted interiors all became part of a larger narrative. Every detail was intentionally designed to celebrate the character of Mahalaxmi, creating a clubhouse that feels deeply connected to its setting while offering a contemporary lifestyle for our residents."

As residents explore the clubhouse, every space tells part of this story. Echoing the spirit of polo, The Chukker, (Gym), takes its name from the sports periods of play in a polo match, while the Colt & Filly club (Kids play area) reflects the curiosity and energy of the young residents. Every space has been thoughtfully named to celebrate the traditions and timeless legacy of polo. The clubhouse also features a private theatre, resident's lounge, banquet hall, spa, yoga studio, indoor games room, squash court and multipurpose court, bringing together a range of experiences that enrich everyday living. The interior design draws from the elegance and heritage of polo, translating its spirit through a carefully curated palette of materials and finishes. Warm timber, natural stone, handcrafted textiles and subtle equestrian references come together to create interiors that feel both timeless and deeply connected to their surroundings. Thoughtfully curated artworks, developed in collaboration with the Piramal Art Foundation, complete the overall design narrative. Together, these elements create interiors inspired by the rich traditions of polo.

With the delivery of the Royal Polo Pavilion, Piramal Realty continues to bring its design-led, delivery-focused philosophy to life, creating thoughtfully designed destinations where architecture, community and curated experiences come together to enrich everyday living. About Piramal Realty Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with ~12 Mn sq. ft. of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

Official Website: https://www.piramalrealty.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)