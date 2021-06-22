Pixilar Studios gears up to take Punjabi singers' careers to zenith of success

You would like to read
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the stupendous success of "8 parche" released by White Hill Music, the team of Pixilar Studios is now ready to catapult the career of more artists from the Punjabi entertainment industry through its meticulous digital planning and promotions.
Pixilar studios was launched by brothers Jasdeep Singh and Gurjot Singh which later became a popular name in the world of Punjabi songs' video editing. Speaking on the occasion Jasdeep Singh said, "We're extremely elated to share that the song '8 Parche' by Baani Sandhu has now touched over 600 million views on YouTube, making her the first female singer in Punjab to enjoy this honour. I am proud of my team which left no stone unturned in crafting just the perfect digital and social media strategy for the optimum promotion of the song. Now we're geared towards garnering similar or even greater response for our other artistes as well."
So far, Pixilar Studios has produced over 2000 Punjabi song videos both for individual artistes and movies and has been instrumental in providing transparent services to both the artistes as well as the recording labels when it comes to online promotion including YouTube and various music streaming platforms.
"When we started digital promotions, we found that most digital companies charge very high and even then, there was no transparency in their work. Moved by this, we came up with a unique solution for both the artiste as well as the music label, which led to a huge response from both sides. Now we have not only clients in and Punjab, but also from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, South India, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Europe, UAE and New Zealand," added Gurjot Singh, Co-founder Pixilar Studios.
Elated at the success of the song, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, MD White Hill Music is extremely impressed by the work done by the team of Pixilar studios and is utterly grateful to Pixilar Studios for getting the song, recognition it deserved. "I can't thank the team enough for immensely expanding the reach of the song and taking it to the zenith of success."
Besides production and social media/digital promotion, Pixilar Studios also deals with Graphic designing, Mixing, Dubbing, Political Campaigns, Website development, SEO and much more.
For more details, please visit: (http://www.pixilarstudios.com)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
