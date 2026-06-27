PRNewswire London [UK] / New Delhi [India], June 27: India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the joint UK-India FTA negotiating teams were honoured with the Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Ties award at the UK-India Awards 2026 on Thursday, 25 June 2026. Held at The Peninsula London during the 10th anniversary of India Global Forum's UK-India Week, the awards recognised the leadership behind the historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), following its ratification earlier this year. - Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Uday Kotak, the Premier League, Grant Thornton, Wockhardt, the British Asian Trust and the British Council were also recognised at the annual IGF UK-India Awards 2026 for their outstanding contributions to the UK-India corridor.

Opening the evening, IGF's Founder and Chairman Manoj Ladwa reflected on the journey of UK-India Week over the past decade, saying: "Ten years ago, we set out to create a platform worthy of the modern UK-India relationship. One that connected leaders across business, government, capital, innovation and culture. A place where conversations became collaborations, introductions became investments, and relationships became lasting partnerships. That was the vision. And I called it - perhaps ambitiously - a Winning Partnership. I believed it then. I believe it even more tonight." The ceremony brought together senior ministers, high commissioners, diplomats and global business leaders to celebrate the individuals and institutions that have helped strengthen the UK-India partnership and advance it into a new phase of economic cooperation.

Biotechnology pioneer and Chairperson of Biocon Group Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was presented with the Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations award for her global leadership in science and entrepreneurship. The financial corridor's deep capital flows were celebrated next as banking titan Uday Kotak received the award for Exceptional Leadership in UK-India Financial Services, delivering his acceptance via a special video message. Grant Thornton was honoured for its Decade of Contribution to Consulting, recognised for shaping advisory excellence and influential corridor research. The evening's narrative smoothly transitioned from economic engines to societal impact, honouring forces that deliver meaningful progress beyond the boardroom. Wockhardt was recognised for its Decade of Contribution to Lifesciences and Health Resilience, particularly through vaccine infrastructure, while the British Council was honoured for its Decade of Contribution to Education.

The diaspora's vital role was cemented with the British Asian Trust receiving the award for A Decade of Contribution to Social Impact, followed by the Premier League, which was celebrated for connecting millions of Indian fans to British football through grassroots youth initiatives like Premier Skills. The gala reached its peak as the focus returned to the architects of the trade deal. In a rare and powerful public moment of joint celebration, the UK-India FTA Negotiating Teams took the stage together to receive their Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK India Ties award, earning a standing ovation for the years of tireless determination spent navigating complex policy chapters across changing governments.

Concluding the evening, the final Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Ties award was presented to Chief Guest Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, by IGF Founder and Chairman Manoj Ladwa and UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle MP. Accepting the honour, Piyush Goyal said: "I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this will be a success, and this CETA will become a template, a role model for many other free trade agreements in the future." The historic evening drew to a close with a grand finale group photograph of all laureates on stage, marking a decisive, unified entry into the next decade of the modern UK-India partnership.

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