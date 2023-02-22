Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, graces ELECRAMA 2023 with his presence on Day 4

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The fourth day of ELECRAMA 2023, the biennial electricals and electronics showcase of the Indian Electrical & Electronic Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), witnessed an engrossing interaction session with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida on 21st February 2023.

The session was also graced with the presence of 12 start-up firm leaders whose organisations were shortlisted for this year's much-anticipated 'Electraverse Spark' competition. The ceremony saw key dignitaries like Rohit Pathak, President, IEEMA; Hamza Arsiwala, President-Elect, IEEMA; Sunil Singhvi, Vice-President, IEEMA indulging in an open interaction with global industry leaders and experts in attendance.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Govt of India, said, "I urge IEEMA to facilitate new programs and initiatives in small cities of north-eastern India including the likes of Jabalpur among others. When it comes to the Indian electrical industry, we've already done exports amounting to 10 million dollars and now aim to reach the 25-million-dollar mark in future. With an acceleration in global efforts towards creating a sustainable future, I recommend the US and UK to exhibit events akin to ELECRAMA 2023 to contribute more efficiently towards the world's sustainability needs. With this year's edition of ELECRAMA focusing on reimagining energy for a sustainable future, I would like to stress on the need for quality over quantity, not only as our way of life but also as a defining factor for the future of this ever-growing industry."

Rohit Pathak, President of IEEMA, said, "In the next 25 years, 50 per cent of global energy consumption will happen through renewable sources. And, given the country's preparedness and continuing efforts towards creating a future roadmap for energy transformation, I feel, time has come for India to establish itself as a major hub for global power requirements. We appreciate that Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister-Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India is here with us today and that he understands the significance of what we are trying to build through ELECRAMA 2023. This is the largest energy exhibition in the world with 1000 exhibitors, and buyers from over 75 countries. We, at IEEMA, are putting more emphasis on sustainability and green activities in order to create a greener nation and have a good influence on the world. The power industry has undergone a major paradigm shift, and it's important for institutions to promote sustainable practices."

Since its inception in 1990, ELECRAMA has grown from 250 exhibitors to 1,350 exhibitors over the past 14 editions and is proud to have a lineup of approximately 1,500+ exhibitors (from over 70 countries) in 2023. The ongoing edition will also host a series of events and exhibitors under the marquee events like World Utility Summit, eTechnxt, Change X Change - Reverse Buyers and Sellers Meet, DBSM - Domestic Buyer Seller Meet, and Buildelec.

