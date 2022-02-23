Plan financial goals by investing in a Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): It requires disciplined planning, saving, and investing to achieve short or long-term financial goals.

Choosing the right investment instrument should be based on financial goals, risk appetite, return expectations, and liquidity requirements, which can be challenging, given the dynamic market movement and a low-interest rate regime across most savings products.

Investors seeking the dual benefit of deposit safety and secured returns can consider investing in a (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-application-form?ProductName=FD%27) Bajaj Finance online FD. This corpus can also save the day in emergencies or unforeseen liquidity requirements.

Reasons why one must consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD to meet their financial goals:

Attractive returns

Bajaj Finance offers (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-fees-and-interest-rates) high FD rates for all investor types. Citizens under 60 and senior citizen investors can get interest rates of up to 6.80% and 7.05%, respectively. It helps investors build an adequate rainy-day fund.

Look at the following tables for a better idea of the potential earnings.

1. Citizens aged below 60

2. Senior citizen

As the table suggests, a longer tenor yields higher returns. With secured returns on one's deposit, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to finance their plans.

Convenient online investment process

One can skip lengthy queues and arduous documentation processes by investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD and starting their investment journey within minutes. Individuals can invest from the comfort of their homes.

Small monthly savings

One doesn't need a lump sum amount to invest in a fixed deposit. Investors can now build their corpus by making small monthly contributions with the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). An SDP is a monthly savings scheme that lets one earn generous returns by depositing small amounts every month, starting with just Rs. 5,000. Each deposit is treated as a separate FD, and the amount is auto-debited on a pre-selected date every month from the depositor's account. SDP offers two variants for payout options, Single Maturity Scheme and Monthly Maturity Scheme. If one wishes to get a lump sum at maturity, the Single Maturity Scheme is wise.

Hassle-free loan against FD during emergencies

Besides providing an avenue to augment one's wealth, Bajaj Finance also offers the benefit of liquidity. If one needs funds urgently, they can get a loan against their FD within minutes. Investors can get up to 75% of the deposit value as a loan and address their need for funds. Alternatively, investors can prematurely withdraw their FD.

Bajaj Finance online (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit) fixed deposit is a haven for investing earnings. High credit ratings from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) also assure you of increased safety of your deposit. Armed with the necessary information, one can now make an informed decision and invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD to achieve their financial goals.

