Platinum Evara celebrates the strong and compassionate women who choose to rise with grace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The devastating second wave of the pandemic had far-reaching effects across various sections and strata of the society.

During these times, it was the women who led from the front and became the fulcrum around which families and communities held together.

Right from world leaders and front-line workers to home makers and salaried professionals, women from various walks of life became the primary torchbearers of strength, compassion and resilience. Displaying commendable values like empathy, kindness and perseverance, women rose to the occasion with grace & grit. They chose to find strength and be a rock for those around them.

These incredible women find the perfect match in a metal born of the stars - platinum. Billions of years ago, a meteorite crash left behind remnants of this precious white metal, and it has since been a symbol of what is truly precious.

Platinum as a metal is denser than any other found in jewellery, making it a true symbol of strength. It is resilient, unchanging and stands the test of time, never losing its form or natural white through the passage of time mirroring the un-daunting spirit of these exemplary women. It these very qualities that making it a fitting tribute to the young, strong and compassionate women of today. Platinum Evara pays homage to them with a collection of finely crafted pieces.

Each piece in Platinum Evara's in the collection exudes a narrative of strength, compassion and empathy. The design palette is a mix of facets, disruptive lines and frames that create an illusion of volume. It is angular, edgy, and yet dimensionally fluid with circular forms, curves and grooves. The pieces range from statement platinum rings, intricately designed platinum neckwear, and even stunning essentials like earrings and bracelets.

While each piece in the collection is unique and statement-worthy, here are a few of our favourite picks from Platinum Evara and what they signify for today's modern woman:

The platinum swirl at the center of these exquisite earrings reflects the immense inner strength she holds, while the rays emanating from it demonstrate how she naturally inspires everyone around her to keep going. Made in a metal that complements her rare strength, this piece celebrates the grace she demonstrates on every occasion.

The diamond-studded hexagonal motifs alongside the matte finished platinum ones in a circular pattern, signify compassion & strength that she uses in equal measure to rise with when faced with unprecedented challenges in the circle of life.

Calm in the chaos, even when life changes course. These embellished platinum squares represent her courage in testing times, while the band running through them signifies her spirit that steering her through every bend in the road.

The diamond-encrusted centre symbolizes a woman's inner strength and courage that gets her through any challenge that comes her way. She brings a ray of positivity and hope to a world otherwise in despair. She's that breath of fresh air that rises with grace.

Held together by a platinum band, the two contrasting triangles portray yin and yang - reflecting the way she holds herself together through the good times and bad. She is strongest in her vulnerability and most resilient in her kindness.

Click(https://ptevara.in/collection.phputm_source=PressRelease & utm_medium=Visits & utm_campaign=EvaraPR & utm_term=Evara & utm_content=Content) here to explore more designs from the collection, available at leading jewellery retail stores across India.

Facebook: @PlatinumEvara

Instagram: @platinumevara

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)