"Platinum Season of Hope" aims to boost demand for platinum jewellery this season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following the success of its first edition in 2020, Platinum Guild International brings back its month-long retail initiative, Platinum Season of Hope, from 8th October 2021 - 7th November 2021.

As consumers transition into the new normal, once again, there is renewed vigour for marking those special moments in life. The festive and wedding season are expected to further drive consumer sentiment and serve as a ray of much-needed hope and positivity.

The Platinum Season of Hope initiative is set to energize the market and accelerate the growth trajectory for platinum jewellery in the country. As a consumer and trade marketing program, it will see participation from 1250+ stores across the country.

This year, again, the gems and jewellery industry has been impacted due to the second wave of COVID-19. But the country has seen significant recovery since the markets began to open up in June. Furthermore, some very encouraging factors have emerged from our research. The research indicates that the young consumers' appetite to spend on precious jewellery continues to remain strong with 66% expecting to spend the same or more. Also, for platinum consumers, precious jewellery remains important. Many would continue to purchase it as retains its value, is personally meaningful and marks significant emotions and relationships that they cherish.

PGI launched the Platinum Season of Hope in October 2020 to boost demand for platinum jewellery in the country. It created a fillip in the trade community who saw an uptake in consumer demand from Oct 2020 onwards.

With 1289 stores participating, the initiative achieved an average growth of 29% over the same period in 2019 for all participating retailers. The number is higher for strategic partners at 33%. PGI also awarded retail partners for their hugely successful performance of the first edition of Platinum Season of Hope in March 2021.

Sharing her views on the Platinum Season of Hope initiative, Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India, said, "We are seeing markets move towards recovery and Q3 has played an important role in giving that much-needed boost. Our partners have shared some positive growth updates and it is also reassuring to see the consumers back at the stores. This has led to an uptick in demand. Hence, there is no better time to flag off this initiative. Season of Hope will be instrumental in providing impetus as we enter the festive season. So, I wish all of us the very best of luck as we move forward this season."

Platinum Season of Hope will straddle all three platinum jewellery categories, Platinum Days of Love - the love bands offering, Men of Platinum - men's jewellery and Evara - targeting the young modern woman of today. The Season of Hope is backed by a robust digital communication plan led by a new film, supported across other digital platforms, and PR across markets to ensure high reach and impact.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)