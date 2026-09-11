VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: PlatinumRx, an India-focused online pharmacy and branded generics platform, has announced its association with renowned actor Anupam Kher as its brand ambassador. The collaboration reflects PlatinumRx's commitment to helping consumers access quality medicines at affordable prices through trusted branded generic options.

Known for his versatility and strong connect with audiences across generations, Anupam Kher brings a widely recognised and credible public presence to PlatinumRx's growing healthcare ecosystem. His association with the brand is expected to strengthen awareness around affordable and reliable medicine choices for Indian consumers.

The partnership comes at a time when consumers are actively exploring ways to manage healthcare expenses without compromising on quality, particularly for long-term treatments where recurring medicine costs can account for a significant share of monthly household spending. Through its platform, PlatinumRx aims to make it easier for people to discover branded generic medicines and cost-effective alternatives, while encouraging them to make informed decisions in consultation with their doctors or pharmacists.