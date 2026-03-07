NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: PlayboxTV, India's leading OTT aggregation and digital entertainment platform, today announced a landmark addition to its executive leadership team with the appointment of Tariq Malik as Chief Business Officer (CBO). The move signals a bold new chapter for PlayboxTV as it continues to disrupt the streaming landscape through aggressive expansion and high-level strategic innovation. A Visionary Leader for a Growing Giant Tariq Malik joins PlayboxTV with a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the media, telecom, and digital entertainment sectors. An alumnus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad with an MBA in Marketing from Kashmir University, Malik is widely recognised as a powerhouse in driving P & L management and business development.

Prior to joining PlayboxTV, Malik served as the Vice President, Business at OTTplay (HT Media), where he was instrumental in scaling the platform's subscriber base and refining its content aggregation strategy. His career also includes a high-impact tenure as Vice President at DEN Cable, where he managed massive portfolios across OTT, Broadband, and Value-Added Services. "Tariq's arrival is a definitive moment for PlayboxTV," said Samson Jesudas, Director of PlayboxTV. "His deep-rooted expertise in the cable and OTT ecosystem, combined with his visionary approach to business scaling, aligns perfectly with our mission. We are not just building an app; we are building the future of digital consumption, and Tariq is the right leader to drive that growth."

Strategic Expansion and C-Suite Strength The appointment of Malik comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for PlayboxTV. As the platform transitions from a startup to an industry titan, its leadership bench has been fortified with seasoned experts to ensure sustainable and exponential growth. Malik joins a C-suite focused on: - Nationwide Market Penetration: Leveraging last-mile cable operators to bring premium OTT content to every corner of India. - Strategic Partnerships: Strengthening ties with global content providers and ISPs to offer unparalleled value to the end consumer. Why the Industry is Watching PlayboxTV has already carved out a significant niche as a "Super Aggregator," offering access to over 30+ OTT platforms and 500+ Live TV channels through a single sign-on. By hiring a CBO of Malik's caliber, the company is sending a clear message to the industry: PlayboxTV is ready to lead the global shift toward unified entertainment.

"I am thrilled to join PlayboxTV at such a pivotal juncture," said Tariq Malik, CBO. "The company has already laid a phenomenal foundation. My focus will be on accelerating our revenue streams, enhancing our partner ecosystem, and ensuring that PlayboxTV remains the most trusted and sought-after name in the digital entertainment space." About PlayboxTV Founded in 2017 by Aamir Mulani, PlayboxTV is a Mumbai-based OTT video aggregation platform. Through PlayboxTV (content aggregation) and PlayShots (content production), the company provides a seamless, cost-effective entertainment experience for millions of users, bridging the gap between content creators and consumers through a robust network of ISPs and local cable operators.

PlayboxTV Email: support@playboxtv.in Website: www.playboxtv.in