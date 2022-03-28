PlayerzPot Welcomes IPL Season 15 with the New Campaign #CricketKaBhoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ringing in the country's biggest cricket extravaganza, PlayerzPot, one of India's leading online fantasy sports and online gaming platforms unveiled their latest IPL campaign, #CricketKaBhoot. The theme of the campaign revolves around the obsession of people with diverse things and one of them being cricket. The gaming platform has roped in popular comedian and Indian Television actor Kiku Sharda for their IPL 2022 campaign.

The brand commercial will see Kiku in a funny bhoot avatar possessing all the cricket fanatics who are suffering from IPL fever. Adding more fun and excitement to the scene will be the PlayerzPot cool techie Baba, played by the brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who advises all the cricket fans to switch to the PlayerzPot app to enjoy the cricket season. The campaign is going to be launched on OTT video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, short video platforms along with PlayerzPot's social media channels.

Talking about the campaign and his association with the brand, Kiku Sharda said, "Out of all the comic characters I have played so far, this avatar is very different in both its approach and appearance. It was also very exciting for me to share screen space with a sports star like Bhuvi. The idea and the script are very apt and interesting, given our love for cricket, especially IPL."

Regarding the IPL Campaign, CEO of PlayerzPot Sunil Yadav said, "Cricket and entertainment have always gone hand in hand in our country. We at PlayerzPot are trying to make skill-based online gaming the next big thing in the sports entertainment industry. One of the greatest comedian-actors, Kiku Sharda and our brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be featuring in our latest IPL campaign. I am quite optimistic that PlayerzPot will stand out, and deliver the best gaming experience to not only our current 1 Cr+ users but also win the hearts of all those first-time, fantasy sports enthusiasts who are exploring their skills in making teams and winning big with fantasy cricket this IPL season."

IPL Offerings for Fantasy Gamers

* 100 per cent Bonus Utilization

* Refer & Earn

* Increased Withdrawal Limit

* Surprise Deposit Offers

* Low Commission matches

* Free pots

* Surprise Bonus in Grand League every match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Brand Ambassador of PlayerzPot while speaking about his experiences shooting for the campaign, said, "When it comes to all the fans, I am sure they will be quite surprised as my appearance has been consistent for years and I am quite excited with this look of mine. From the narrative to the get-up, it's so different and thrilling to play PlayerzPot techie Baba, who is pretty cool and relaxed in helping people get rid of the #CricketKaBhoot through their favorite online fantasy cricket app - PlayerzPot. I am very excited personally and I'm sure that all the fans will love it too."

Further adding on what more players and users can expect this season of IPL, Sunil Yadav said, "In addition to several new offerings like 100% Bonus Utilization, Increased Withdrawal Limit and many more, we have revamped the User Interface - User Experience (UI-UX) layout of our app to ensure our users get the best gaming experience this IPL season. And on top of that PlayerzPot will not charge any platform fee in head-to-head leagues (No Commission) for the initial few matches which will be a first-mover advantage in the history of online fantasy gaming during the IPL season."

Co-founded by Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015, PlayerzPot is a reliable, secure, and fast-growing fantasy sports arena that blends the excitement and thrill of real-world sports with fantasy gaming. Whether it is cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, or baseball, it allows players to experience their favourite games on multiple levels and earn real money. PlayerzPot offers their users the liberty to choose their league, players, and lucky pot. With a customer-centric approach, hassle-free payment options, best-in-town referral programs, and an unflagging spirit, the platform has continued to add more unique features and build credibility and today enjoys a strong foothold in the market. PlayerzPot has roped in cricketers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassadors. Currently, PlayerzPot has 9 sports on the platform. With a vision to become a one-point gaming destination, we started with casual games too. They have successfully launched 7 casual games in less than 8 months such as Ludo, Snake & Ladder, etc. After receiving a remarkable response on their other gaming formats, the platform has over 1CR+ users as a result of their best-in-class services and recently has now come up with rummy altogether with other exciting offerings for RMG enthusiasts.

