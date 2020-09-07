Playground - The Pay-as-You-Go Virtual Dojo

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Fourth Industrial Revolution (or Industry 4.0) is the ongoing transformation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practises combined with the latest smart technology.

This primarily focuses on the use of large-scale machine to machine communication (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments to provide increased automation, improved communication and self-monitoring, as well as smart machines that can analyze and diagnose issues without the need for human intervention.

Working from home, virtual meetings, virtual instructor-led learning, use of AI/ML as more decisions will be taken on the basis of data and not on the basis of "what we have done earlier" approach, virtualization, extensive use of cloud, IoT, Observability with Remote sensors, telemetry and monitoring, satellite based asset tracking solutions, etc., will be the new normal. This will need the business to think doing things differently.

This necessitates the "Hypothesis based Experimentation" approach. Moving from a Project to Product approach will be supported by Experimentation and learning. The things need to be done differently and thus experimentation is important. This requires "Dojo" or a place to perform these experiments. Every organization needs to focus on innovation, not only on their products but also how to use the IT to deliver it to their customers. This also has to be done with distributed workforce.

Xellentro Consulting Services LLP has partnered with Digital.ai, Eralabs and Sonatype to provide a unique experience of virtual Dojo called "Playground".

The objective of our Playground (Virtual Dojo) is provide organizations with a pay-as-you-go option to practice Hypothesis based experiments without capital investment. This will help them to achieve innovation faster with lower cost.

The Dojo is a space that is designed to host an immersive learning experience where full-stack teams come to learn modern engineering, product, and Agile, DevOps and SRE practices.

Another use-case of this is to bring in prospective clients to the Playground and have a hypothesis based experimentation where proof of concepts can be done in this environment.

What does a Playground comprise of?

The Playground will be a virtual immersive transformation centre. It is going to provide the following:

Space for Learning and Fun

o Playground Lounge for discussions

o Playground Learning programs

o Experiential Learning

Optimize Collaboration

o Slack Channels

o Zoom/Teams/Google Hangout sessions

o Huddle Rooms

o Screen Sharing

Whiteboards for Collaboration and Visualization

o Team Spaces

o Team Boards like Failure Board

Open Space for Intra-Team Collaboration

o Sharing of boards

o Knowledge sharing sessions across teams

o Networking programs across teams

Demo Lounges

o Sharing of work to all working in Dojo

o Demo to Business

Information Radiators

o Kanban Boards

o Failure Boards

o Others

"The emergence of distributed workforces and the importance of continuous learning based on experimentation makes this Dojo useful. Collaborating with Xellentro on such a project makes it pleasant. Playground (Virtual Dojo), for Eralabs, is about combining the useful and the pleasant," according to Aymen El Amri, Founder of Eralabs, France.

The Lifecycle of the Playground once the engagement (Once the engagement is signed):

Consult - Meeting with the team to describe what the Playground is and what to expect including how it will help. This will be used to show what value the Playground will provide.

Charter - Playground will help develop the charter to define the outcomes expected at the end of the engagement.

Experience - Actual learning and execution of the charter. This is where the team will work actually with the coaches.

Release/Closure - Retrospective to see what went well and what needs improvement. What is the learning being shared with others.

Additional Assessment Service can be provided once the teams go back and implement in their organization.

Customers can come for only learning too. However, the greatest advantage is when the team comes with a Business Problem to solve. People outside the team from the same organization can come to see what the team is doing.

Digital.ai is excited to collaborate in this initiative with Xellentro. In this New Normal when companies are looking to accelerate the switch to digital channels and customer experiences, the way to get ideas to cash also need to transform, and digital spaces of collaboration and innovation, with real access to expert and world-class DevOps technology is key and an unique value proposition by the Playground.

