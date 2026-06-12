NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 12: Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading authority in project management, convened a high-level construction and infrastructure roundtable bringing together more than 25 senior executives from leading organisations. The roundtable brought together leaders from across infrastructure, construction, energy, renewables, transportation, technology, manufacturing, and advisory sectors, representing both public and private enterprises. Held under the theme 'Closing the delivery capability gap in Indian infrastructure: From national ambition to predictable on-ground execution', the roundtable explored how India's infrastructure ecosystem can strengthen execution capability, build future-ready project talent, and improve delivery outcomes as project complexity and investment scale continue to rise.

Speaking about the growing importance of project management in infrastructure delivery, Amit Goyal, Managing Director, PMI South Asia, said, "India's infrastructure growth story will increasingly be defined by how effectively projects are executed on the ground. As infrastructure projects become larger, more interconnected, and time-sensitive, organisations will need skilled professionals who can manage complexity, align multiple stakeholders, and optimise resources to deliver consistent, precise outcomes. Building future-ready project talent and strengthening delivery capability will be critical to the 'Viksit Bharat' vision, ensuring that infrastructure investments translate into long-term economic and social impact." The Construction Project Management Talent Gap Report by PMI, 2026, indicates that demand for construction project professionals across South Asia is expected to accelerate significantly by 2035, driven by sustained infrastructure and industrial investment across the region. Under high-growth scenarios, South Asia's construction talent gap could increase from 291,000 professionals today to 558,000 by 2035, with India alone projected to require nearly 395,000 construction project professionals by then.

During the session, Yash Singh, Partner, Business Consulting, KPMG India, highlighted, "India's infrastructure and construction sector is entering a high-growth phase, making substantial investment in skilled project talent critical for delivering projects efficiently and sustainably. We are delighted to partner with PMI in such knowledge initiatives and advancing the dialogue around strengthening project and execution excellence." The discussion highlighted the operational and financial consequences of weak project execution across the industry. A 2020 global PMI survey also found that industry estimates indicate that 72% of projects exceed budgets, 73% face delays, and 70% experience scope creep. At the same time, nearly USD 127 million is lost for every USD 1 billion invested due to inefficiencies in project performance. Average project overruns affect profitability, stakeholder confidence, and long-term competitiveness.

As part of PMI South Asia's broader Construction Roundtable series, this roundtable aimed to create a collaborative platform for industry leaders to identify capability gaps, exchange best practices, and explore diverse interventions that can strengthen infrastructure delivery outcomes across the region. The series builds on the first Construction Roundtable held during PMSAC24 in September 2024 which convened C-suite leaders and representatives from leading organisations across the infrastructure ecosystem. About Project Management Institute (PMI) PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world - one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, Linkedin, on Instagram, and on TikTok .

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