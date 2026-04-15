PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 15: The Government of India has undertaken a structured acceleration of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) expansion under a coordinated policy framework to strengthen clean energy access and reduce dependence on conventional fuels, as outlined by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

As part of this accelerated rollout, about 4.40 lakh PNG connections have been gasified since March 2026, while 4.88 lakh additional consumers have registered for new PNG connections, indicating strong momentum in adoption driven by policy-led expansion.

This scale-up is anchored in targeted regulatory and implementation measures highlighted under the Government's PNG acceleration strategy, including the notification of the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, which enables time-bound development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure and streamlines execution across authorized geographical areas.