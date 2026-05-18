NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 18: Kids' entertainment is set to get a delightful new addition as POGO announces the launch of its brand-new 3D animated series Sampat Champat, which premiered on 18th May 2026. Inspired by the beloved characters from the legendary Lotpot Comics universe, the show marks an exciting new chapter for one of India's most cherished comic legacies. Sampat Champat, known for their humorous antics and timeless appeal, have entertained readers for over four decades. Now, for the first time ever, the iconic duo will leap from the pages of comics onto television screens in a vibrant, visually rich animated format, promising laughter, adventure, and nostalgia for audiences of all ages.

Speaking about this milestone, Aman Bajaj, Publisher of Lotpot Comics & Producer of the show shared, "Very excited for this show. Sampat Champat have been a part of our comics for more than 40 years, and now, coming live as animation on TV gives me immense thrill. I truly hope the audience feels the same excitement. Sampat Champat comes from the world of Lotpot, which has given superhit kids' IPs like Motu Patlu, Sheikh Chilli & Friends, and many more. I am confident that from now on, broadcasters will be more willing to take Indian homegrown IPs. We hope the audience showers the same love on Sampat Champat."

Adding to the excitement, Shivank Arora, CMO of Lotpot Comics & Producer of the show said, "It's my first project as a producer of a kids' show on television, and I am exhilarated beyond words. For the past few years, we have worked tirelessly every day to make this a reality. I sincerely hope and pray that this show breaks all records and resonates deeply with viewers." Dr. Harvinder Mankkar, Comic Writer & Illustrator said, "I have created Sampat Champat 40 years ago for Lotpot Comics and it is a proud moment for me and everyone involved that Sampat Champat is now entering the animation space on a well-known broadcasting channel. I have seen the animation series and can vouch that this is much nicer than we expected. Hope it resonates with the audience as well."

The launch of Sampat Champat reflects POGO's continued commitment to bringing engaging, homegrown content to young audiences, while celebrating India's rich storytelling heritage. The collaboration also marks another proud moment for Lotpot Comics as it expands its legacy into the animation space. With its blend of humor, heart, and high-quality animation, Sampat Champat is poised to become a new favorite among kids and families alike. The team behind the show extends heartfelt gratitude to all partners, creators, and fans who have supported this journey. Congratulations to the entire team of Lotpot Comics and POGO on this exciting launch. Here's wishing Sampat Champat tremendous success, record-breaking viewership, and a lasting place in the hearts of audiences across the country.

Tune in to POGO from 18th May 2026 onwards at 10.30 AM to catch the premiere of Sampat Champat! (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)