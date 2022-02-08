Polygon's founder Sandeep Nailwal and OfBusiness founders invest in the new-age social network Zorro

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OfBusiness founders Ruchi Kalra, Asish Mohapatra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta, Nitin Jain and Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal have invested in the pseudonymous social network, (https://www.joinzorro.com) Zorro.
"The world is changing at an unbelievable pace and so is social media. We as a tech-enabled platform believe in empowering businesses for the greater good. By backing Zorro we extend our efforts to empower individuals and believe that this customer-driven product will let people and small businesses speak openly and freely. Additionally, we reckon that this new-age social network can become a platform for the B2B markets to provide necessary feedback. Let the truth unveil." said the founders of OfBusiness.
Earlier this year Polygon co-founder Jaynti Kanani had invested in Zorro. Joining him, now his co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has also shown confidence in the vision by investing in Zorro.
"I wholeheartedly believe that progress is impossible without change. We all needed a vision that enables equality and openness. I am excited about this pseudonymous platform that allows every citizen to speak and share their minds. I am happy to back their efforts towards creating a platform for ideas, stories and the truth." said Sandeep Nailwal, the founder of Polygon.
"We are excited to have Sandeep Nailwal, Ruchi Kalra, Asish Mohapatra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta and Nitin Jain as our investors and believers. Their experience and market expertise will definitely act as a catalyst in developing this new-age platform," said Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Zorro.
The platform Zorro is aimed at giving people a space to express themselves, without the fear of being attacked publicly on social media. This early-stage startup has earlier raised $3.2 million in a seed round from 3one4capital, Eximius ventures, root ventures and is backed by 16 unicorn founders.
The Zorro app is in the development stage and is expected to launch soon. Just like any social media platform, the app will be accessible on the web and smartphones; on iOS and Android.
