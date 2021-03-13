Pooja Motwani with Raahat Aid Foundation presents 'Empowering Women Award 2021'

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): The third season of #HeforShe along with the 'Empowering Women Award' took place at the Constitution Club of India, Delhi.

Powered by Lux Cozi, My Rajasthan Concept, and Rahat Aid Foundation, the award was presented by renowned fashion designer, Pooja Motwani.

She took the initiative to honour people for their commendable work. Awardees from fifteen cities and two countries were present at the event to witness the magnificent event happening.

The theme of the event was #HeforShe which collocated the attendees to showcase the importance of the role and contribution every woman portrays in a man's life. The event was graced by many actors including the beautiful couple Tanaz and Bakhtiar Irani as celebrity guests.

Some of the other prominent figures invited were Udit Raj Ex-MP, Naveen Todi, Kshitij Khattar, Meenakshi Dutt, Swati Mehrotra, Anca Verma, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Alok Kumar, ACP Anil Sharma, Amanpreet IRS Income Tax, Nirmal Randhawa, Kshitij Khattar, Rita Gangwani and Dinesh Pareek, Nirmal Randhawa, Deana Uppal Miss India UK, Harsh Singh, Amanpreet wahi as VVIP guests.

Significantly, Pooja Motwani herself is a well-known fashion designer and social activist. She works for the social welfare of the people. Pooja provides women empowerment lessons and helps them identify their hidden potential.

The event was envisioned to encourage all those people who have fulfilled their dreams and achieved a lot in their lives. Today, these individuals are an inspiration and role model for others.

