Poonawalla Fincorp Q3FY22 Consolidated Profit Before Tax up 651 percent YoY to Rs. 130 Cr; Significant Reduction in Credit Costs and Improvement in Asset Quality

You would like to read
- Zavron Finserv introduces instant personal loan application - ZinCash
- Kinara Capital introduces collateral-free short-term working capital loan
- A new 'Academic Alliance': Two vital, interrelated partnerships between Curadev Pharma and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore
- iServe Financial - Taking personal finance to the next level
- Enzene Biosciences Ltd. obtains Marketing Authorization for its Romiplostim Biosimilar drug in India
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC focusing on consumer and small business finance, today announced its un-audited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY22).
The consolidated results include the performance of PFL's housing finance subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited (PHFL) and its joint venture, Magma HDI General Insurance Company Limited (MHDI).
Performance Highlights (Consolidated)
Assets Under Management remained at Rs. 15,228 crore
NIM increased by 25 bps YoY to 8.8% in Q3FY22, driven largely by a reduction in interest expenses
Consolidated PBT was up 651% YoY, increasing from Rs. 17 crore in Q3FY21 to Rs. 130 crore in Q3FY22, driven largely by a reduction in interest cost and recovery led credit costs
Collections continued to remain buoyant; above 99% in Dec'21
Asset Quality
Consequent to healthy collections in Q3FY22, Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 assets decreased from 4.1% and 2.0% respectively as of Sep'21 to 3.5% and 1.8% respectively as at Dec'21 on a consolidated basis. The Company has one of the best provision coverage ratios across all three stages. The standard asset coverage ratio as of Dec'21 stands at 3.3%; the Stage 3 asset coverage ratio stands at 50.1%.
Liquidity and Cost of Borrowings
The Company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with over Rs. 3,200 crore of surplus liquidity, and additional term loan sanctions in the hand of Rs. 1,490 crore. The repricing of all eligible term loans has been competed in Q3FY22, with an overall reduction of over 160 bps. New loan sanctions received at sub 6.5%.
The company was assigned a long-term rating of 'AA+ / Stable' by CRISIL. The short-term rating was retained at the highest level of 'A1+'.
Business Update
The Company continued its product focus on consumers and small businesses. During the quarter, the Company entered into multiple co-lending / fintech partnerships along with adding small-ticket LAP and medical equipment loan products.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor