Popular movie Ice Cream 2 directed by Nikky Batra features Abhiishek Mohta as lead actor

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ATK): An experienced Casting Director turned actor, Abhiishek Mohta is all set to debut his acting career with a lead role in Ice Cream 2. The movie is directed by Nikky Batra.
Abhiishek Mohta revealed that director Nikky Batra has once offered him a Rajasthani Movie named Rakshak as Lead Actor, which Abhiishek politely denied as he was looking for something better. But this time, when Nikky offered him a parallel Lead role for the Bollywood Movie Ice Cream 2, Abhiishek showed his interest.
Abhiishek says that "I'm not desperate to work in any movies, but if something better shows up I would love to do it."
The latter has earlier been seen in a superhit music video, Tu Hai Wahi garnering 100k viewership on YouTube. Since then, he has garnered tremendous following across different social media platforms.
Currently, Abhiishek has a very hectic schedule as he's working on several projects. Apart from Acting & Casting, Abhiishek is trying his hands in the Line Producing Department. Recently he worked on a documentary based on some Social Causes where he was titled the "Project Head." He also revealed that he's in talks for an International Movie & a Political AD as well.
