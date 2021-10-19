Positively Perfect announces the launch of InsideFirst series of journals with Rajesh Setty, Co-founder, Audvisor

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Positively Perfect, in partnership with Rajesh Setty, Co-founder of Audvisor.com, are excited to announce the launch of the first journal in the #InsideFirst series.
Apart from being the Co-founder of Audvisor, Setty is an author and teacher based out of Silicon Valley.
The journal will be exclusively available on the official website of Positively Perfect. The first #InsideFirst book comes in five different colors. The goal of every journal in this series is to make people stop, think and reflect using the reflection prompts called Napkinsights. There are more than 34 reflection prompts in the first journal, designed to upgrade ones thinking and in the process uplifting themselves.
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership and launch, Rajesh Setty, comments "I am thrilled to bring the #InsideFirst series of journals in partnership with Positively Perfect. To be outstanding, one has to out-execute; to out-execute, one has to out-think; to out-think, one has to out-foresee. That is what we stand for."
He further added, "Our goal is with #InsideFirst series is to get people to observe and foresee. The positive response we are seeing even before the official launch is making us more excited."
Rajesh Setty is often referred to as Silicon Valley's secret "Spark Plug" for startups and scale-ups. Being a Polymath, Rajesh is constantly in the middle of running experiments across a variety of seemingly unrelated areas of interest, but with a common goal of creating a better world through the projects he incubates as one of the founders or participates in some meaningful capacity to help the founders. Reason why Setty partnered with Positively Perfect as they share a common vision. Rajesh's projects include startups, books, courses and products but are not limited to the above.
Speaking about the launch Nidhi Jain Seth, Founder, Positively Perfect said, "The timing couldn't be more perfect for #InsideFIrst series of journals, the world we live in is simultaneously experiencing an abundance of information creating a poverty of insight. We have taken utmost care to design every journal in the series to be of high-quality with reflection prompts interspersed within the book. It is the perfect style-substance combo packed with value."
Positively Perfect is also planning to offer co-branded editions for bulk purchase of #InsideFirst series of journals.
Positively Perfect is a unique gifting online store, which through the power of words motivates people, brings about a change in their destinies, gives them courage, makes them feel more loved, or makes them accomplish the impossible. Positively Perfect aims to remind one of what they yearn to be reminded of through their products.
The brand was established with a goal to encourage people and make them the best version of themselves through emotional stimulation which makes them more memorable. Serving people with an extensive range of products meant to stir a self growth vibe.
