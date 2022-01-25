Positively Perfect introduces Life Circles, a wholesome collection of handmade wall art

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Positively Perfect, a leading online gifting brand, is honoured to introduce a collection of loving, inspirational, and warm wall-decors for their patrons to hang up in their offices or homes.

Positively Perfect understands how everyone has their ups and downs. Amidst their busy, chaotic schedules, they hope to begin their day on a positive note by reading inspirational quotes to find motivation and serenity in life.

To fill the void and to offer a daily dose of inspiration, the brand is taking encouragement to the next level as it launched Life Circles. It inspires people that not only represent the ultimate truth of life but also make for the best motivational gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, or any other occasion. This decor collection is a wall-art series that is handcrafted and painted with warmth and love. With a sturdy wall hook to be pinned to the wall, this art collection will also make its way to pin itself on and through people's hearts.

With an array of products in the Life Circle collection from beautiful quotes to vibrant colour palette and value for money pricing, the wall art boasts of inspirational hard-hitting thoughts and phrases like "Hakuna Matata" and reminds people to have a stock full of "Love. Courage. Change". Being the perfect gesture of affection, Life Circles are meant to leave a mark of endearment and thoughtfulness on our dear ones and colleagues.

Commenting on the soul-inspiring collection, Nidhi Jain Seth, Founder Positively Perfect, said, "The aim behind creating these aesthetically beautiful wall art isn't just limited to making your walls beautiful but to add a constant source of motivation in people's lives. We become what we surround ourselves with and the Life Circles are a step in this direction to help one rewire their mind subconsciously towards positivity and attract more of it in one's life."

Positively Perfect is a unique gifting online store, which, through the power of words motivates people, brings about a change in destinies, gives them courage, makes them feel more loved, or makes them accomplish the impossible. Positively Perfect through these words aims to remind one of what they yearn to be reminded of and most importantly, these words connect to the soul and inspire one to be the best version of themselves.

