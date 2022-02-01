Post-Union Budget Quote from Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

You would like to read
Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Union Budget 2022 sets the pace for the Indian Economy's growth trajectory amidst the challenges brought forth by the pandemic.
The big boost to capital expenditure is welcome and it would give a fillip to the Indian economy. For the automobile sector, we welcome the 'PM Gati Shakti Master Plan' focusing on building world-class infrastructure and improved connectivity for commuters.
The strong push towards augmenting agricultural productivity should help enable buoyant rural demand. In the electric mobility space, we strongly support the measures undertaken by Government to promote clean and green mobility, mainly introducing the battery-swapping policy will be instrumental in supporting an efficient EV ecosystem. There is an impactful thrust towards renewable energy incentives with an increased focus on reducing infrastructural waste for a greener tomorrow. We appreciate the Government's vision of building the skilling ecosystem for youth in India, which will play a critical role in driving innovation in the industry." - Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.
