Power. Play. The New BMW 5 Series 'Carbon Edition' now in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new BMW 5 Series M Sport 'Carbon Edition' has been launched in India today.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new exclusive edition can be booked through shop.bmw.in from today onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful premium executive sedans in India. This timeless machine has always kept our customers enthralled in equal measures of power and play.

Now with the new 'Carbon Edition', the BMW 5 Series has upped the excitement once again in its segment. The distinct dark carbon exterior elements stir the emotions of a raw, unadulterated sporty driving experience. Combined with the most dynamic petrol engine and innovative technology features of BMW 530i M Sport, it promises an unforgettable drive."

The ex-showroom price is as follows -

BMW 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition' : INR 66,30,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition' projects an extremely sporty appearance thanks to the integration of numerous attractive exterior elements. The kidney grille, front attachment and splitters in dark black carbon fibre create a strong impressive front that is discernable even from a distance. The exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre further add to the exclusivity. The dark theme is carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys that convey power and an adrenalin-rich character. At the back, a carbon fibre rear spoiler completes the overall dynamic look.

The new BMW 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition' is available exclusively in the Alpine White paintwork. The perforated Sensatec trim in Cognac | Black color combination with contrast stitching generates luxurious aesthetics in the cabin.

The innovative petrol-powered engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers spirited power delivery. Cutting-edge technology comes into play with multiple driver assistance systems such as Remote-Control Parking, Reversing Assistant, Parking Assistant, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control and 360° Surround-view Camera. An interior brimming with luxurious refinements, space and added comfort makes each journey a pure indulgence.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus service packages are optionally available. These packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms, starting at an attractive pricing of INR 1.6 per km. The optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.

For the BMW 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition', BMW India Financial Services will offer an all-inclusive monthly drive-away price of INR 89,999 with assured buyback after four years and flexible end-of-term options. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.

The BMW 5 Series.

The design of the BMW 5 Series is headlined by immense presence and exquisite sporting style with large, clean and tautly drawn surfaces. The M Sport package bestows an aggressive character to the exterior, distinguishing it as an elite sports model and setting the hearts of motorsport fans pounding. The bold BMW kidney grille and slim full-LED Adaptive headlights ensure a considerable visual impact from the front. Distinct wheel arches give a dynamic appearance to the side profile. At the rear, the real eye-catcher is the L shape light graphic that emerges from the taillight. A broad rear with clean horizontal lines emphasises the width.

Interior of the BMW 5 Series blends contemporary elegance with driver-focused cockpit design. It provides the ideal environment for driving pleasure and comfortable ride over long distances. High-quality materials, bespoke upholstery and precise workmanship lend a modern, premium ambience. Seating in the new BMW 5 Series further enhances comfort for all occupants, at the front and at the back. Electrically adjustable Sports Seats with perforated Sensatec covers and M Sport leather steering wheel augment the sporty feel.

Ergonomically optimised Lumbar Support enables vertical and lateral seat adjustment for a relaxed journey. Adding to the sense of space is the standard large glass sunroof. Ambient Lighting Package with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features and SYNC function. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, with best-in-class acceleration figures. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Adaptive Suspension with independent damping offers exceptional precision and improves comfort. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions - Sport, Sport+, Comfort, ECO PRO and Adaptive.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats and is unique worldwide in the automotive sector. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

The BMW 5 Series presents best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote-Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

