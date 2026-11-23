VMPL New Delhi [India], November 23: As India speeds up its transition towards electrification, renewable energy and advanced electronics manufacturing, the need for energy-efficient solutions is gaining equal significance. Reflecting this momentum, the 2nd edition of PCIM Asia New Delhi Conference will take place from 10 - 11 December 2026 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi. Bringing together the power electronics community to exchange technical knowledge, research and perspectives on technologies, the event will be driven by its central theme, "The Agent of Change for the Indian Power Electronics Industry." Power electronics has become increasingly significant to India's electrification journey, enabling the efficient conversion, control and management of electrical energy across applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial automation and modern infrastructure. At the same time, India's focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing of electronics and components is creating new opportunities for research, technology development and collaboration among stakeholders across the industry. Acting on these developments, PCIM Asia New Delhi Conference will bring together industry and academic experts, researchers, engineers and technology professionals for discussions on key topics including advanced power semiconductor devices and manufacturing, power converter design and control, renewable energy integration, energy storage, smart grids, thermal management, reliability and high-frequency applications.

The second edition of the conference will also feature around 140 distinguished speakers discussing and sharing their industry knowledge and 50+ exhibitors showcasing technologies and solutions throughout the power electronics and semiconductors sector for technology seekers. The conference will explore emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, intelligent energy systems, data centers, electric mobility, industrial automation, magnetics, power quality and intelligent monitoring, highlighting the evolving role of power electronics across industries and next-generation energy applications. The conference is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Ahead of the conference, Shri S. Krishnan, I.A.S., Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India (MeitY), Government of India, quoted: "Power electronics is a critical enabler of India's progress in renewable energy, electric mobility, power grids, railways, and data centers. Strengthening indigenous research and development, innovation, and manufacturing in power semiconductors and advanced electronic systems is essential to building a globally competitive and self-reliant electronics ecosystem."

Expressing her thoughts ahead of the upcoming edition, Ms Petra Haarburger, President, Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH, expressed: "The growing importance of India as a hub for innovation in power electronics makes it an ideal location for bringing together industry experts, researchers, and technology providers. With the second edition of the PCIM Asia New Delhi Conference, we are pleased to continue providing a platform for knowledge exchange, new partnerships, and discussions on the technologies shaping the future of energy, mobility, and industry. We look forward to welcoming the power electronics community to New Delhi and further expanding the global reach of the PCIM platform."

Likewise, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, added: "Power electronics now sits at the centre of India's energy and mobility transition, and the conversation around it is maturing fast. This second edition of the PCIM Asia New Delhi Conference reflects that shift: the discussion is moving beyond awareness towards application, design and indigenous capability. As organiser, our responsibility is to bring the right technical minds together, so that global expertise and Indian industry can learn from each other and build something that endures. We look forward to an edition that brings sharper technical dialogue, stronger industry participation and partnerships that carry well beyond the conference."

The conference will feature knowledge sessions on topics ranging from Advanced Power Semiconductor Devices, Materials & Manufacturing Technologies to EMI/EMC, Power Quality & Reliability in Power Electronics, among many others over the two days. The line-up of industry and subject matter experts includes Dr. Ritu Sodhi, Technical Consultant - Power Semiconductors & Advisor, SemiX - Center of Excellence in Semiconductors, IIT Bombay, IN; Dr. Gourab Majumdar, IEEE Fellow, Entered IEEE-ISPSD Inaugural Hall of Fame Fellow, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, JP; Dr. Vivek Dutta, Senior Expert & Consulting Advisor in Advanced Electronic Packaging Interconnect Technologies and Material Science, IN, along with several other distinguished speakers.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and Mesago Messe Frankfurt, the two-day conference programme will cover technical papers and poster presentations discussing industry topics and underline India's growing academic contribution to the global power electronics community. Some of the leading exhibitors and sponsors include Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon Technologies, Fuji Electric, Rohm Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Cyient Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kaynes Semicon, SiCSem, MacDermid Alpha Electronics, TMEIC, Minebea Power Semiconductors, Lotus Wireless Technologies, and many more. In addition to the leading global power electronics giants, the event will also witness the latest research by India's premier institutes and laboratories, namely, C-DAC (MeitY), IIT Bombay, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Madras, IIT Dharwad, IISc Bengaluru, Delhi Technological University (DTU) and VNIT Nagpur. The two-day program is also featuring plenary sessions, parallel technical tracks, tutorials, roundtables, and poster presentation sessions, enabling industry leaders to highlight the possible challenges and solutions in the power electronics industry.

Associations supporting the event include International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (INEMI), India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), Indian Printed Circuit Association (IPCA), Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India (MEITY). Press information and photographic material: www.pcim.in For other Electronics & Automation Technologies Shows, please visit: https://technology.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/electronics-automation-technologies.html Press Contacts Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd Viral P Sanghvi | Manager - PR & Corporate Communications +91 9930837978 | viral.sanghvi@india.messefrankfurt.com For Events & Entertainment Technologies shows worldwide, please visit: www.prolight-sound.com/worldwide Background information on Messe Frankfurt www.messefrankfurt.com/background-information Sustainability at Messe Frankfurt www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information Background Information on Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH

Mesago, founded in 1982 and located in Stuttgart, specialises in exhibitions and conferences on various topics of technology. The company belongs to the Messe Frankfurt Group. Mesago operates internationally and is not tied to a specific venue. With around 160 members of staff, Mesago organises events for the benefit of more than 3,300 exhibitors and over 110,000 trade visitors, conference delegates and speakers from all over the world. Numerous trade associations, publishing houses, scientific institutes and universities work with Mesago closely as advisers, co-organisers and partners. (https://corporate.mesago.com) About PCIM The PCIM Expo & Conference in Nuremberg, Germany The premier international event for Power Electronics, Intelligent Motion, Renewable Energy, and Energy Management. Since 1979, it has served as the definitive meeting place for the global power electronics community, connecting industry leaders with the best minds from academia to drive innovation across the entire value chain. Following the success of the Asian edition launched in 2002, the PCIM brand officially extended its 45+ year legacy to India in 2025 to catalyze the region's technological transformation.

PCIM Asia New Delhi Conference Building capabilities in sophisticated power electronics has evolved from being a long-term goal into a critical national imperative. As India aggressively pursues the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision (India- A Developed Nation 2047) and its "Net Zero 2030" commitments, the industry is poised to harness numerous opportunities ahead in indigenous manufacturing, research and development, leading the transformation towards a developed, sustainable and carbon-neutral economy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)