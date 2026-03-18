NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 18: BYD India, a subsidiary of BYD and the world's No. 1 NEV (New Energy Vehicle) manufacturer, today announced the inauguration of its 48th showroom in India and sixth showroom in Delhi NCR, located in Moti Nagar. The new facility, the largest BYD showroom in India, has been launched in partnership with PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., marking the sixth BYD showroom operated by PPS Motors apart from four service workshops in 3 states in India and further strengthening the brand's retail presence in the region. The newly inaugurated outlet reinforces BYD India's expanding presence in Delhi NCR, one of the country's fastest-growing and most dynamic electric vehicle markets. The expansion reflects the brand's commitment to making advanced electric mobility solutions more accessible to customers in the region.

Spanning 9,000 sq. ft., the Moti Nagar facility can display upto 7 cars and is designed to provide customers with an expansive and immersive retail experience. The showroom will display BYD's advanced electric passenger vehicles while enabling customers to explore the brand's cutting-edge technology, design philosophy, and sustainable mobility innovations. Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business, BYD India said, "The inauguration of our 48th showroom in India and sixth showroom in Delhi NCR with PPS BYD in Moti Nagar represents another important milestone in strengthening BYD India's retail footprint. Delhi NCR continues to be one of the most dynamic EV markets in the country, supported by increasing consumer awareness and adoption of sustainable mobility solutions. Together with our valued partner PPS Motors, we look forward to bringing BYD's advanced electric vehicles closer to customers in the region and contributing to India's transition towards cleaner transportation."

Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with BYD through the inauguration of India's largest showroom marking an important milestone in our strategic expansion in Northern India. Being the largest spread sales and after-sales partners of BYD with 10 touch points in India, this reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable electric mobility solutions. Backed by BYD's technologically advanced products, customer-centric approach coupled with our deep understanding of the customer needs we endeavour to provide a premium and seamless ownership experience for our customers in the Delhi region."

With the addition of this showroom, BYD India's national electric passenger vehicle dealership network has expanded to 48 showrooms across 40 cities with 18 dealer partners, reflecting the company's continued efforts to strengthen accessibility and support the growing adoption of electric mobility across India. The BYD portfolio in India embodies the company's commitment to innovation, performance, and environmental responsibility. The current lineup includes the BYD SEALION 7, BYD SEAL premium sedan, BYD ATTO 3 eSUV, and the BYD eMAX 7 eMPV, offering customers a diverse range of advanced electric mobility solutions. Through its range of premium electric passenger vehicles and cutting-edge battery technology, the company continues to drive India's transition toward clean transportation. Globally, BYD has sold over 15 million NEVs, contributing to the reduction of more than 129.2 billion kilograms of CO₂ emissions as of January 31, 2026, equivalent to what nearly 2.14 billion trees would absorb. BYD's consistent ranking among the Top 10 Most Valuable Global Automotive Brands by Kantar BrandZ, along with its #91 position in the 2025 Fortune Global 500 with a brand value of USD 14.4 billion, reflects its growing leadership in the global EV market.

As BYD India continues to expand its network, the company remains focused on accelerating EV adoption, strengthening its customer ecosystem, and supporting India's broader transition toward sustainable mobility. About BYD India: BYD India was established in March 2007 in Chennai, India, with an office in New Delhi. The Indian subsidiary has two factories, covering more than 140,000 sq. m, with an investment exceeding $200 million. BYD India provides customers with product solutions and related after-sales services. The global No.1 in the NEV sector, BYD continues to redefine the landscape of sustainable transportation in its mission towards 'Technological innovations for a better life'. In 2025, the company sold over 4.60 Million New Energy Vehicles worldwide. More information about the company can be found at www.bydautoindia.com

About PPS Motors: PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile retail conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 19 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. More information about the company can be found at www.ppsmotors.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)