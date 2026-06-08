PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Leading global press release distribution platform PR Newswire today announced its Affiliate Membership with Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), India's premium communications body. - Partnership underscores commitment to ethical standards, AI-era visibility, and collaborative industry growth Through this partnership, PR Newswire will participate in PRCAI's industry forums, thought leadership platforms, and Industry discussions, while contributing to initiatives that strengthen professional standards and elevate best practices across the sector. "India's communications industry is at a pivotal moment, shaped by digital transformation with AI-driven visibility, and evolving stakeholder expectations. Our partnership with PRCAI is a step towards achieving this and strengthening the network for faster and better results," noted Winston D'Souza, Business Head, PR Newswire India.

This collaboration was lauded by Amit Yadav, Business Head, PR Newswire India, too. "Our affiliate membership with PRCAI reflects our commitment to supporting industry dialogue, enabling knowledge exchange, and contributing to the professionalization of PR and corporate communications in India," he said. This partnership will allow PR Newswire to: - Become a practicing member of the Client-Consultancy Partnership Charter; - Publish and showcase thought leadership content via PRCAI channels; - Create speaker and engagement opportunities at PRCAI flagship initiatives and in industry reports; - Allow exclusive/subsidized access to trainings and learning programs, masterclasses, and HR forums; Have a key presence on the PRCAI website, and connect to 180+ member network.

Winston D'Souza & Amit Yadav jointly head PR Newswire India and have been instrumental in the market expansion and financial performance. Both have spent over 15 years with PR Newswire, playing a key role in strengthening and growing the brand's presence in India. By decentralizing executive decisions and doubling leadership oversight, the co-leaders have successfully scaled core operations, unlocked innovative revenue streams, and fostered a high-performance culture. Their unified direction has not only accelerated compound annual growth but also solidified the company's position as a resilient industry leader in the press release distribution space. About PR Newswire PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists, and influencers, and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify ™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

For more information, please visit www.prnewswire.com About Cision Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne , Brandwatch , PR Newswire , enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them. About PRCAI Founded in 2001, the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) is the nation's most credible and influential communications body. For over two and a half decades, PRCAI has worked alongside its members to advance best practices, strengthen the profession, and nurture a world-class PR and communications ecosystem in India and beyond. With 180 member firms and thousands of practitioners, PRCAI champions ethical standards, talent development, innovation, and industry collaboration to build a globally competitive and future-ready communications ecosystem that contributes meaningfully to India's business, cultural, and nation-building agenda. For more information about PRCAI, visit www.prcai.org.

For questions, contact the team at CisionPR@cision.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244701/PR_Newswire_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)