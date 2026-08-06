BusinessWire India Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Praj GenX Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Praj Industries Limited, has signed an exclusive framework supply agreement with a leading global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company to manufacture and supply precision fabrication components and modules for hyperscale data center infrastructure projects. The agreement marks Praj GenX's entry into the rapidly growing data center sector. The agreement is one of the long-term Framework Agreements, that Praj GenX is pursuing with its global customers in various industrial sectors. Under the agreement, Praj GenX will serve as the preferred supplier for identified product categories that will ultimately be deployed in hyperscale data center projects executed by the EPC company. It provides for a minimum committed business value of US$52 million (around INR 500 crore), with supplies to be executed in multiple tranches over the next two and a half years.

Execution of the first tranche has already commenced at Praj GenX's mega-manufacturing facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Designed on Industry 5.0 principles, the facility combines advanced automation, collaborative robotics, and other world-class infrastructure for precision fabrication. The company's engineering capabilities, modular manufacturing expertise, and global quality standards have enabled it to become a trusted partner for international customers serving high-growth industrial sectors, including oil & gas, advanced biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), hydrogen, carbon capture, and emerging digital infrastructure such as hyperscale data centers. While commenting on this development, Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Chairman of Praj GenX and Founder Chairman of Praj Group, stated:

"This agreement is a significant milestone for Praj GenX. It validates our engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to execution excellence. The rapid adoption of AI and cloud computing is driving unprecedented investments in hyperscale data centers worldwide. We see this as a significant long-term opportunity and look forward to building enduring partnerships with customers across the globe." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)