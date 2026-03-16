VMPL New Delhi [India], March 16: The embroidery technology sector witnessed a major product reveal in Bangalore as actress Pranitha Subhash launched the Turbo 1.5 by HSW, a machine designed to reach speeds of up to 1500 RPM and positioned as India's fastest single head embroidery machine. The event brought together entrepreneurs, embroidery professionals and industry partners who gathered to see the latest development from the Surat-based company, which recently completed 13 years in the embroidery machine industry. HSW has built its reputation around single had embroidery machines widely used by boutique owners, garment businesses and independent embropreneurs, many of whom run embroidery businesses from home. The company today serves more than 6000 customers across India and several international markets, with many users building small businesses around embroidery production.

The newly launched Turbo 1.5 has been designed to focus on speed and production efficiency. HSW Turbo 1.5 Specifications: * 10-inch touch screen computer system * 12 needle configuration * Maximum speed of 1500 RPM * Automatic and manual thread trimmer * Automatic and manual colour change * Large embroidery area * Suitable for T-shirts, blouses and lehenga kali work Speaking at the launch event, HSW founder Tapan Kapadia said the company has always focused on creating machines that allow individuals to build businesses rather than simply operate equipment. "Embroidery has the potential to change lives when technology becomes accessible," Tapan Kapadia said. "Our machines are used by people who start small and gradually build their own businesses. Turbo 1.5 is built to give embropreneurs the speed and efficiency they need to grow."

Along with Turbo 1.5, HSW also introduced two other single head embroidery machines as part of the new lineup. One of them is the Ultra, an upgraded version of the company's most successful 5G series. The single head embroidery machine is designed for garment businesses and embroidery professionals looking for reliable production speeds and a larger working area. HSW Ultra Specifications: * 10-inch touch screen computer system * 12 needle setup * Maximum speed of 1200 RPM * Automatic and manual thread trimmer * Automatic and manual colour change * Large embroidery area suitable for garments and customised textile work The third model unveiled at the launch was Neo, a compact single head embroidery machine developed for first time users and small production setups. The machine focuses on ease of use and practical design for everyday embroidery work.

HSW Neo Specifications: * 12-needle system * Maximum speed of 1200 RPM * Compact and user-friendly design * Automatic and manual thread trimmer * Automatic and manual colour change * Suitable for caps, T-shirts, blouses and lehenga kali work During the event, Pranitha Subhash interacted with attendees and spoke about the growing interest in entrepreneurship among individuals exploring embroidery as a source of income. Over the years, HSW machines have helped thousands of people start embroidery businesses of their own. Many of these entrepreneurs are women who began small embroidery units from home, including widows and single mothers looking for stable income opportunities.

The company also supports its customers through online training and service assistance so that first time embropreneurs can learn machine operation and production techniques without needing to travel for technical guidance. With the launch of Turbo 1.5 along with the Ultra and Neo models, HSW is adding three new single head embroidery machines to its portfolio for garment businesses and embropreneurs looking to increase production capacity. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)