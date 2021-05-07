Prashant Nagre elevates to the position of Managing Director at Fermenta Biotech Limited

You would like to read
- Prashant Reddy (Bunty) zeroed in on social responsibilities and development
- Arkfin Group's Prashant Karulkar felicitates 7 firms as 'Champion of Champions' in Indian Industry during ABCI Awards
- Prashant Dwivedi eyes Rs 100 cr business for his startup 'Navbharat Water' by 2023, looks to invest in logistics
- Dr Prashant Kalavadiya treats over 1500 COVID-19 patients with a 100 percent success rate
- Vision Digital India's Dr Hari Krishna Maram receives honourary DLitt
New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/ThePRTree): Chief Executive Officer at Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL), Prashant Nagre, gets appointed as the new Managing Director of the company. The announcement was done by Krishna Datla, Promoter and Managing Director at FBL.
While Prashant's term comes in effect from May 9, 2021, Datla will continue as a Board Member and the Executive Vice Chairman.
The last few years have witnessed implementation of significant strategic decisions being spearheaded by the management and Board of FBL. Acquisition of equity shares from its earlier PE investor followed by the merger with its parent company for enhancing operational synergies were a few changes.
The current announcement is another such step taken by the promoters towards inculcating greater professionalism of the company to fuel its growth ambitions. It is strategic decision to fuel next phase of growth for the company.
Having joined FBL in 2010 as the Chief Operating Officer, Prashant Nagre, in two years, was elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Since then, he has led corporate strategi, business operations and demand-driven innovation for FBL's three business verticals viz., Vitamin D and other APIs, Integrated Biotechnology and Environmental Solutions.
Under the leadership of Datla, during Prashant's tenure, FBL has expanded from a solely domestic-focused business to a global vitamin player, with more than 70 per cent of revenues now arising from exports. Prashant will also be responsible for steering the company's efforts to foray into the nutrition segment by developing a future-ready organization with a value-added portfolio.
Talking about the man and his commitment towards the firm, Krishna Datla says, "Prashant has led various transformational milestones for accelerating the organization's progress, and we have immense faith in his leadership. As the company is evolving into a global entity, we think, Prashant is aptly suited to achieve our strategic vision. His track record at FBL coupled with his vast professional experience will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth. Welcoming him on Board, we look forward to taking our success to newer heights."
Commenting on his new role, Prashant Nagre said, "It has been a privilege to serve the organization for more than a decade. It is with great humility that I accept my new role, and I am honoured to lead the team at such an exciting time for the company. Moving ahead, I am confident that FBL will enter a new chapter in its growth story and will continue to strive towards creating a better future for all our stakeholders."
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor