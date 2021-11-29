Prasoon Joshi honoured with Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 at 52nd IFFI

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Multiple National award-winner and Padmashri awardee, Prasoon Joshi, was honoured at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, as the Indian Personality of the Year.
The award was presented to him by the Union Minister I & B, Shri Anurag Thakur, where other eminent personalities were present during the finale. The prestigious honour was given to him for his contribution to cinema, popular culture, and socially significant artistic work.
Prasoon Joshi is also an internationally acclaimed advertising professional and is currently the Asia-Pacific Chairman of one of the world's largest advertising companies, McCann Worldgroup, and their CEO for India. Additionally, he has also won coveted international awards, including Golden Lions at Cannes and Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.
Notable works of Prasoon Joshi include Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, Hum Tum, Fanaa, Akarkshan, Delhi 6, Ghajini, Neerja, Manikarnika, and many more.
This year, other recipients of honours at IFFI include American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo, and Indian Dream Girl Hema Malini.
Talking about the award, Prasoon Joshi, who hails from the small town of Almora, said, "I dedicate this award to my source of inspiration, Uttrakhand, and all the young creative minds of India, who may be from small towns but are driven to make a big impact."
