Prateek Group organises COVID-19 vaccination camp with Fortis Noida at Prateek Edifice

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prateek Foundation Aakar - the philanthropic arm of Prateek Group organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp with Fortis Noida at their Prateek Edifice Sector 107 in Noida for its residents, staff including housekeeping, club, and other allied staff who are responsible for the upkeep of the society campus.
In this camp all the employees of Prateek Group and workforce working on a third party rolls also inoculated.
"By understanding the seriousness of the current challenge, we are adapting the best possible methods to mitigate the risks. We care for our residents and staff and the vaccination camp will ensure that we are committed towards the health and safety of our partners during these volatile times. This small contribution from our side will help in making the Gautam Budh Nagar the first district in the country to be fully vaccinated, which is the vision and aim of Gautam Budh Nagar District Administration. I also extend my thanks to the district administration for giving their all support and help in organising this vaccination camp," said Prashant Tiwari, Chairman, Prateek Group & President, CREDAI-Western UP.
Total 442 persons availed this facility at the camp and all precautionary measures including social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitisation, among others were followed during the entire process.
The participants were also sensitised on COVID-appropriate behaviours to raise awareness on the new challenges imbued by the second wave of coronavirus.
