Prayers for World Peace held at The Art of Living International Center as part of Maha Shivratri

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): This year thousands of devotees from across India arrived at the Art of Living International Center to celebrate Maha Shivratri in the presence of the humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of Living.
"Let us all pray for peace to prevail in Europe. Our Art of Living volunteers across Europe are reaching out to the refugees and Indian students with all help and support," Gurudev said.
Maha Rudrabhishekam, an ancient Vedic ceremony was performed by Vedic priests from Veda Agama Samskrutha Maha Patashala, Art of Living's Heritage School, for world peace, safety and good health of everyone.
Powerful chanting and offerings, sounds of drums and cymbals filling up the atmosphere with sacred and positive reverberations.
Along with prayers, The Art of Living volunteers in Europe have moved into action to serve and support Ukrainian refugees. Here are the highlights of the ongoing work:
Some highlights of the ongoing work by Art of Living volunteers across Europe:
The Art of Living volunteers in Hungary Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Germany have moved into action to provide all the support to those who are fleeing Ukraine including thousands of Indian students.
In Hungary, The Art of Living has arranged shelters for more than 150 people.
More than 500 beds in Poland have been arranged.
Our volunteers at Poland border providing assistance to refugees arriving. There are families with children who are as young as 2 months old. All essential supplies have been stocked up by our team.
Refugees centers operational in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Western European countries like Germany
The Art of Living also has a large volunteer base in Ukraine who are helping the Indian community.
