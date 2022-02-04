Pre-Launch bookings open for the New BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL and BMW K 1600 Grand America

You would like to read
- Infinite Health Solutions collaborated with top laboratories and hospitals to provide customized healthcare programs & wellness solutions pan India
- Amara by Dr.Purva offers exclusive customized skin and hair care solutions
- CFO Bridge embarks on a dynamic expansion with more partners. Turns gamechanger for the finance community
- YOYO Beauties offers customised solutions in beauty industry
- HIOX India introduces customized web hosting solutions at pocket-friendly prices
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pre-launch bookings have opened for the much-awaited BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger and BMW K 1600 Grand America.
The new range of touring motorcycles is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2022.
The motorcycles can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships across India from 04 February 2022. For ease of ownership, customized financial solutions are available from BMW Financial Services India.
The new BMW R 1250 RT is about to set a new benchmark in the world of dynamic touring motorcycles, combining comfort and riding pleasure on long journeys. The new BMW K 1600 models have been designed to offer luxurious and high-performance touring experience.
Athletic, dynamic and superior, the new BMW K 1600 GTL represents comfortable yet agile traveling whereas the new BMW K 1600 B offers luxurious cruising in true Bagger style. The new BMW K 1600 Grand America also sets a new standard in highway cruising style and experience.
The new motorcycles will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad across India - Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Mandhan Motors), Cuttack and Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).
Internet: (https://www.bmw-motorrad.in/en/home.html)
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN)
Twitter: (https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN)
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA)
Instagram:(https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN)
#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor