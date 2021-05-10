Preetisheel Singh D'Souza celebrates five years of National Film Award for Best Makeup

You would like to read
- STMicroelectronics appointed Rajita D'Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility
- Esteemed Philanthropist Ravi Gaikwad wins Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award
- IncredibleGifts.in bring special collection for Wedding Anniversary Gifts, available on Amazon India
- The Award season continues: Following the famous Intersolar Award, the REC Alpha Series receives the PV Module Tech award by Solar Quarter India for Outstanding Innovation
- Daffodil Software bags the Best Financial Mobile Application award at the 2020 Mobile Web Award Competition
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): Ace makeup and prosthetic look designer Preetisheel Singh D'souza celebrated five years of her winning the National Film Award for Best Makeup for the historical epic Nanak Shah Fakir, based on the life of prophet Guru Nanak; the founder of Sikhism.
Recently she put up an interesting post on social media with her picture receiving the National Award from former president Pranab Mukherjee, with Arun Jaitley seen beside.
"Today's day marks a beautiful memory of a lifetime. Receiving my first National Award from the hands of stalwarts like Late Hon'ble President of India - Shri Pranab Mukherjee and Late Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. The feeling still is surreal even after 5 years... #NanakShahFakir @marktroy #damakeuplab," Preetisheel recently posted on her (https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login)
For the record, Preetisheel has designed looks for several top artists in Bollywood's box-office successes such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhichhore, 102 Not Out, Mulk, Bala, and Housefull 4. Her other credits include movies such as Andhadhun, Thackeray, Shivaay, Haider, Hawaizaada, Rangoon, Brothers, Talwar, Finding Fanny, Parched, Mom, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), Malaal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Raat Akeli Hai, Panga, Ujda Chaman, House Next Door, Master, Bigil, Boomerang and 24.
Her look design for Ranveer Singh as the intimidating pre-Mughal era emperor Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was a rage. She also received widespread critical acclaim for designing the look for Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the biopic Thackeray based on Balasaheb Thackeray.
Preetisheel was recently featured by the international website (https://usanewshour.com/5-top-best-makeup-and-prosthetic-designers-in-the-world/2149) USA Newshour among the top best 5 makeup and prosthetic designers in the world, along with Hollywood stalwarts such as Kazu Hiro, Christian Tinsley, Jordu Schell, and Neill Gorton. She was the only woman featured in this top list of world-famous makeup and prosthetic designers.
Along with her work partner-husband Mark D'souza, Preetisheel has set up India's first makeup and prosthetic lab called Da Makeup Lab which is now a landmark in Versova, Mumbai. The talented lady is now preparing to launch the Preetisheel School of Character Design.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor