Preetisheel Singh D'Souza celebrates five years of National Film Award for Best Makeup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): Ace makeup and prosthetic look designer Preetisheel Singh D'souza celebrated five years of her winning the National Film Award for Best Makeup for the historical epic Nanak Shah Fakir, based on the life of prophet Guru Nanak; the founder of Sikhism.

Recently she put up an interesting post on social media with her picture receiving the National Award from former president Pranab Mukherjee, with Arun Jaitley seen beside.

"Today's day marks a beautiful memory of a lifetime. Receiving my first National Award from the hands of stalwarts like Late Hon'ble President of India - Shri Pranab Mukherjee and Late Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. The feeling still is surreal even after 5 years... #NanakShahFakir @marktroy #damakeuplab," Preetisheel recently posted on her Instagram.

For the record, Preetisheel has designed looks for several top artists in Bollywood's box-office successes such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhichhore, 102 Not Out, Mulk, Bala, and Housefull 4. Her other credits include movies such as Andhadhun, Thackeray, Shivaay, Haider, Hawaizaada, Rangoon, Brothers, Talwar, Finding Fanny, Parched, Mom, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), Malaal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Raat Akeli Hai, Panga, Ujda Chaman, House Next Door, Master, Bigil, Boomerang and 24.

Her look design for Ranveer Singh as the intimidating pre-Mughal era emperor Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was a rage. She also received widespread critical acclaim for designing the look for Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the biopic Thackeray based on Balasaheb Thackeray.

Preetisheel was recently featured by the international website USA Newshour among the top best 5 makeup and prosthetic designers in the world, along with Hollywood stalwarts such as Kazu Hiro, Christian Tinsley, Jordu Schell, and Neill Gorton. She was the only woman featured in this top list of world-famous makeup and prosthetic designers.

Along with her work partner-husband Mark D'souza, Preetisheel has set up India's first makeup and prosthetic lab called Da Makeup Lab which is now a landmark in Versova, Mumbai. The talented lady is now preparing to launch the Preetisheel School of Character Design.

