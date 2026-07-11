VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: Chile, globally recognized for its premium-quality fresh produce, is bringing the season's finest Chilean Kiwifruit to consumers across India. Celebrated for its refreshing sweet-tangy flavor, vibrant green flesh and exceptional nutritional profile, Chilean Kiwifruit offers a delicious and wholesome addition to everyday diets.

To raise awareness about the health advantages of this superfruit and establish a deeper connection with Indian consumers, Frutas de Chile has launched a dedicated promotional campaign across India, 'The Power of Vitamin C, Fresh from Chile!' celebrating both taste and nutrition of Chilean kiwifruits.

Known as one of the most nutrient-dense fruits, Chilean Kiwi is a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals. It is especially rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium, and folate. Just one serving provides a remarkable 117% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and 21% of dietary fiber. It is also a good source of potassium and vitamin E, making it a smart and wholesome addition to daily diets.