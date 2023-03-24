Premium Educational Fair to connect aspiring students with top universities and scholarships in South India

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/SRV): The city is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated Premium Educational Fair is set to take place on Sunday, April 16th. With over 100 top-notch universities from across the country participating, the event is expected to draw in over 2,000 students eager to explore their options in higher education. Admission Arrow organises the fair, named EduverseTea, which is a unique event that aims to connect aspiring students with leading educational institutions, student loans, and scholarships. The fair offers diverse courses for students, from engineering to management and from law to medicine.

"The Premium Educational Fair is an excellent platform for students to interact with representatives from different universities and explore their options in higher education," said Venkat Keteboina, founder of Admission Arrow. "We are expecting a huge turnout this year, and we have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that the event is safe and secure for everyone."

Venkat Keteboina has over 16 years of experience in career counselling and education management. He placed over 10,000 students in top universities in India and abroad and had placed 1000+ students in MNCs. He plays an advisory role for many universities and colleges.

With ample exhibition space and advertising opportunities, the participating universities will have a unique opportunity to showcase their brand and offerings to the right audience. The fair will also feature informative seminars, career counselling sessions, workshops, motivational speeches, and fun activities, making it a one-stop-shop for all things related to higher education. It is a free entry for everyone, and students get credits and workshop certificates, along with an awards ceremony for educators, vloggers, YouTubers, and Instagram influencers.

"We are thrilled and honoured to be the prime sponsor of this Premium Educational Fair, and this event allows us to meet with potential students and help them make informed decisions about their future." Ajay Kumar Raju, CMO of Ashoka Business School, Hyderabad

The fair will take place at the A1-Convention, the biggest centralised air-conditioned venue in Andhra Pradesh, which is easily accessible and centrally located. Visitors can expect a fun, informative day with plenty of opportunities to engage with representatives from their favourite universities.

The Premium Educational Fair is one of its kind in south India and promises to be an event to remember! So, mark your calendars and don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to explore your options in higher education.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)