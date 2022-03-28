Presidency of G20, SCO, UNSC in 2022 indicators of role India would assume in global future: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): India's role in shaping the global narrative and global ideas has become increasingly crucial in past few years, and the country getting the presidency of UN Security Council, and influential world groups like G20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation later this year is an indication of the role India will assume in the future, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India, while speaking at the Annual Convocation of Chandigarh University held at its Gharuan campus.

Asserting that record USD 150 Billion FDI, 60 per cent of our population being young, foreign exchange reserves of over USD 600 billion, projected growth of 9 per cent in this financial year, and expansive internet penetration and divide, are some of the testimonies to India's continuous rise to the top, Shringla urged the passing out students to reap the most out of the best education and a new, brighter future that lies ahead of them.

A total of 1025 students of the 2021 batch including 920 from MBA and 105 from ME were awarded degrees. Shringla was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Pro-Chancellor Dr R S Bawa along with other officials, were also present on the occasion.

"You represent the future. You belong to a 'Naya Bharat, Samriddha Bharat' (New India, Prosperous India). You belong to a country that has developed into a model of a vibrant democracy that is inclusive and values the merit and entrepreneurship of a new generation of Indian youth, which you represent," Shringla told the students in his convocational address.

"India's profile on the global stage is rising. From a successful BRICS Chairship to a highly eventful membership of the UN Security Council, India has become influential in shaping the global narrative. India will assume the presidency of the G20 at the end of this year. G20 countries represent more than 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 60 per cent of the world population. It shapes the global discourse on key socio-economic and contemporary issues. That India is getting the presidency of the G20, the UNSC and the SCO later this year is an indication of the role India will assume in the future," said Shringla, adding that the G20 Summit in 2023 will be the biggest ever event of this nature to be hosted by India in recent years.

Underlining that the MEA has been making an active effort to reach out to India's successful community abroad and to harness their potential and to link them to India's growth and development, Shringla said that the responsiveness of the Government to its citizens across the globe has never been greater.

Speaking on the recent evacuation of Indian citizens, primarily students from war-torn Ukraine, Shringla said, "The MEA under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

monitored the evacuation operations under Operation Ganga on a 24x7 basis. 90 flights were operated, of which 76 were civilian and 14 were Indian Air-force flights to get over 19 thousand students back home. This and other evacuation operations such as Vande Bharat and Operation Devi Shakti in recent years show that every Indian stranded away from home can always rely on the Government."

Speaking about the Punjabi diaspora across the globe, Shringla said that the MEA's Overseas cell is working actively around the world to look after their concerns.

"The centre and state governments have made provisions to facilitate hassle-free experiences for the community. I assure that the Government of India is committed to look out for the interest of Punjabi's who are living abroad," he added.

Earlier, Shringla conferred degrees upon 1025 students of the 2021 batch including 920 from MBA and 105 from Master of Engineering. Five meritorious students who topped various MBA courses were awarded Gold Medals including Harpreet Kaur, Jasleen Kaur Chauhan, Manu Goel, Colonel Vishal Mandhar and Gurpreet Kaur.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu congratulated the passing-out students and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

"Amidst the galaxy of things, find your niche. Use your knowledge to fuel your passion and create great things. Do what you do best, and establish your place in the world. Self-evaluation is very important in life, from which self-development and progress can be achieved at every stage of life," he said, adding that he hopes that the graduate students of the university will contribute to the development of the country with their dedication, talent and hard work.

As many as 81 students of Banking and Financial Engineering, 31 of MBA Tourism and Hospitality Management, 37 of Strategic HR and 95 of MBA Business Analytics were also awarded degrees under MBA.

Apart from this, degrees were awarded to a total of 105 students of Master of Engineering, including 15 from ME Auto Mobile, 10 from ME CSE (AI & ML), 17 from Computer Science Engineering, 12 from Civil Engineering, 14 from ME Electronics & Communication Engineering, 22 from Electrical Engineering and 15 from Mechanical Engineering

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Image: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774606/7th_Annual_Convocation_2022.jpg)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)