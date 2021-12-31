Prestige CleanHome's Typhoon vacuum cleaner provides an optimum and hygienic home cleaning experience

You would like to read
- TTK Prestige's innovative Sleek gas stove is a game-changer for every Indian home-cook
- TTK Prestige launches 'Shubhutsav' campaign to celebrate the festive season
- Frootle India launches ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot vacuum cleaners in India
- Asian Granito India Ltd. inaugurates 10,000 sq. feet luxurious tiles, marble, quartz and bathware display centre in City Kochi, Kerala
- TTK Prestige's new electric grill 4.0 offers convenience without compromising on health
New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/GIPR): Most Indian homes use the traditional 'Jhaddoo-pochha' method of cleaning, which is neither hygienic nor effective.
For an optimum cleaning experience, it is imperative to not touch the dirt, but to still remove the dirt. A vacuum cleaner is the perfect cleaning tool as it immediately sucks in the dirt and dust, instead of moving it from place to place which occurs when sweeping.
Clean your house to perfection with the new compact and lightweight Typhoon vacuum cleaner from Prestige CleanHome. Made-in-Europe, the Typhoon is available in two models - Typhoon 11 and Typhoon 04.
The Typhoon 11 & Typhoon 4 are equipped with powerful vacuum cleaner with a 1600W motor which helps in keeping your home clean and spotless. Besides being portable, the 5m long wire lets you clean even the far-off corners easily. The foot pedal push star and also equipped with an automatic cord winder that recoils the long wire once the cleaning is over.
The Typhoon 11 is equipped with powerful with a bagless dust compartment which eliminates the need for repeated changing of bags, thereby reducing maintenance costs.
The Typhoon 04 is compact and lightweight, having a suction-speed controller which allows for the fine-tuning of the suction power to suit different surfaces such as carpets, tiles, upholstery, under furniture, laptop screens and window mesh screens amongst others, making cleaning effortless. The large dust bag ensures that you don't have to frequently clear the bag off dirt and dust.
In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home' a range of innovative home cleaning solutions to transform the lives of the consumer. Prestige CleanHome has emerged into the go-to home cleaning brand for Indians across the country.
The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and health, which forms the basis of every Prestige CleanHome product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of consumers across the country.
With the launch of Typhoon, Prestige CleanHome is empowering Indians to hygienically remove the dirt without having to touch it or move it around from room to room.
The Typhoon 04 retails for INR 8 995, whilst the Typhoon 11 is available for INR 8 495.
The product is available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores, select dealer outlets, our exclusive e-store (https://www.prestigexclusive.in) and other leading ecommerce sites.
This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor