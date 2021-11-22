Prevest DenPro announces strong H1FY22 results, reports PAT at Rs 5.35 Crore

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Prevest DenPro Limited (BSE: 543363), one of India's leading dental materials manufacturers, which was listed on BSE in September 2021, has announced its first half yearly results for Fiscal Year 2022.

The company has reported a total income of Rs. 1,775.42 lakhs during the H1FY22, with PAT of Rs. 535.31 lakhs. The EBITDA of the Company stood at Rs. 764.77 lakhs, with an EPS of Rs. 4.46 per share.

The total income of the Company for F.Y. 2020-21 stood at Rs. 2,951.35 lakhs with a net profit of Rs. 720.67 lakhs and EBITDA of Rs. 999.42 lakhs , with an EPS of Rs. 8.16 per share.

Commenting on the first earnings after listing, Atul Modi, Chairman and Managing Director at Prevest DenPro, said, "The company has shown strong set of numbers in the first half and we are expecting a healthier second half. There are miles to come and we are moving in the right direction."

"Prevest DenPro's products are sold in more than 75 countries and India contributes only about one third of our revenue. We are creating a big buzz globally and have gained approvals from USFDA. We are geared up for producing even more hygiene, oral care, and bio-materials products, and the quality will continue to remain our prime focus," Atul Modi added.

The Company came up with its IPO on BSE SME platform in September 2021 with an Issue Price of Rs. 84 per equity share. The stock of the Company is currently trading at Rs. 222.45 per share, delivering a return of over 160% to the shareholders, who invested in its IPO.

