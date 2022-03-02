Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University embraces the digital transformation of higher education in a world changed by the COVID-19 pandemic

You would like to read
- Adaa khan, Actor Faizan Ansari and Ridheema Tiwari attended the 2nd-anniversary party of The artist Salon and Academy, hosted by Sameer Salmani
- RevertLab becomes a market leader elucidated by Faishal Ansari
- Business enthusiast gets featured in Forbes India as an 'Inspiring Leader 2021'
- Proud to announce: Azentio awarded AAOIFI's certificate of compliance for iMAL™ R14.5
- Post-Covid, students are looking northeast for world-class higher education
Al-Khobar [Saudi Arabia], March 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Over the last quarter-century, the meteoric rise of the internet and portable electronic devices has swiftly transformed education. Over just the last two years, however, the pace of transformation has accelerated further and even more profoundly as the world has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amidst such upheaval in the education industry, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) has agilely adapted and innovated to ensure that its student body of more than 18,000 enrollees has retained access to the best available resources and is equipped for the altered workplace of the present and future.
"The last couple of years have presented major obstacles to the enterprise of higher education as it has existed in our modern technological era," said Dr Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU. "Yet by embracing the power of educational technology and skillfully adapting our pedagogy, we are continuing to meet our goal at PMU as a service provider of higher education by aligning with the latest practices and advancements."
This new era where administrators, faculty, and students engage some, most, or even all of the time in the enterprise of higher learning offsite through digital tools has required institutions to revamp their operations.
In this regard, the Information Technology (IT) Department at PMU has worked alongside the university's faculty and staff, as well as with the students themselves, in managing to effectively stay the academic course during the COVID-19 crisis.
Among the many initiatives the IT Department pursued, its technicians proactively installed and upgraded the university information technology infrastructure in order to meet the needs of a suddenly large and long-term remote user community. Other efforts involved rolling out digital tools such as Blackboard Ultra, an online teaching application, and Microsoft Teams, a web-conferencing program, and assisting educators and students in how to use them. PMU's technicians also made virtual private networks (VPNs) available to remote users to grant them access to vital on-campus licensed software.
By embracing digitally enhanced educational instruction and interactions, the PMU faculty have likewise adapted their teaching methods for all-remote and, when pandemic conditions have allowed, hybrid environments involving a mix of in-person and offsite learning.
"The pandemic has changed the world, and we at PMU have changed in response both pedagogically and technologically," said Dr Al Ansari. "We are doing our part to help usher in a bright future for our global society."
Video - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzKDKPJ39IA)
Photo- (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757336/Prince_Mohammad_Bin_Fahd_University.jpg)
Logo - (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393618/PMU_Logo.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor