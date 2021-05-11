Prince Pipes airlifts oxygen concentrators to support India's war against Covid

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited (PPF) announced that the company is airlifting oxygen concentrators from international partners to contribute to India's relief efforts in fighting the surging second wave of Covid-19.
The equipment will be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month.
"We are airlifting over 100 units of oxygen concentrators to be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month. The equipment sourced are CE certified and compliant with WHO guidelines. With the urgency of supporting the medical infrastructure of hospitals in these states, the units will help in reducing dependency on oxygen cylinders as the concentrators obtain oxygen from ambient air and can be used for flexible patient treatment. We are committed to devoting our best efforts in supporting the nation at this crucial time," said Nihar Chheda, AVP Strategy, Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited.
For more information: visit (https://www.princepipes.com/index.php) or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Prince_Pipes)
Cautionary Statement: Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions, contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although PPFL attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Other important factors which could cause these statements to differ materially including economic conditions, Government policies, dependence on partnerships, retention of key personnel, technological advances that may make our service offerings less competitive; PPFL does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
