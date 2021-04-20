Prince Pipes brings Holy Ganga closer to all at Maha Kumbh through 'Ab Ghar Ghar Mein Ganga' initiative

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), one of India's largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer processors, has undertaken a novel initiative to celebrate India's largest religious gathering - the Maha Kumbh, in Haridwar.
Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and this Mahakumbh is auspicious because due to special planetary position the Mahakumbh is being held in 11th year itself. This year with the backdrop of pandemic-related restrictions and precautions, several initiatives are underway to protect Kumbh visitors.
Prince Pipes has initiated the Ab Ghar Ghar Mein Ganga (Ganga for every household) campaign in Haridwar, as part of which visitors will be given a miniature of the Prince Pipes water tank containing the holy water at special kiosks across 5 ghats / locations - Vishvakarma, Har ki Pauri [Brahma kund], Subhash Ghat, Vishnu Ghat, Prem Nagar Ghat, and also the Car Parking areas / Bhel Parking at the ghats. The miniature Storefit water tanks signify a message urging people to save water with India facing one of the world's most critical water crises.
Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, said, "The Maha Kumbh is a much awaited religious gathering and attracts millions of visitors. The pandemic and the priority to provide greater convenience, protection to senior citizens and visitors have taken centerstage now. Through our campaign Ab Ghar Ghar Mein Ganga, we made access to holy Ganga water much easier since senior citizens are unable to visit ghats. Miniatures of our Storefit Water tanks with Ganga water will be distributed at kiosks by our staff across 5 locations. This is unique as visitors who are visiting Kumbh a once in 12 year event, will be able to carry back the holy water in an easy, organised manner even during the pandemic, limiting their risk of gathering at ghats. We are confident this effort will help visitors in large numbers, while maintaining all precautions."
