Prismara by KGK Group Launches Its First Retail Store in New Delhi, Introducing a New Era of Lifestyle Jewellery

VMPL New Delhi [India], May 13: Prismara by KGK Group, India's emerging lifestyle jewellery brand redefining modern luxury, has announced the launch of its first-ever physical retail store in the capital. Located at Ground Floor, Right Side Portion, A-89, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi - 110024, the store marks Prismara's formal entry into offline retail and its debut in one of India's most vibrant jewellery markets. This milestone is more than a store opening--it marks Prismara's official debut as a fully immersive, in-person lifestyle jewellery experience. Backed by the 120-year legacy of the KGK Group, Prismara brings to Delhi a distinctive proposition: the fusion of lab-grown diamonds with natural gemstones such as rubies, sapphires, and emeralds, sourced through KGK's global mining and supply network.

Designed as a lifestyle jewellery destination rather than a traditional showroom, the Prismara store offers a warm, curated, and pressure-free environment. Customers can explore myriad collections including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and charms while gaining a deeper understanding of craftsmanship, sourcing, and materials. Every piece is crafted in 14k and 18k gold and available in rose, white, and yellow finishes. Each piece is also BIS hallmarked and certified, ensuring authenticity and transparency. Prismara stands apart in the lab-grown diamond space by moving beyond affordability and ethics, combining lab-grown diamonds with naturally sourced coloured gemstones to offer a distinctive lifestyle jewellery offering.

Saransh Kothari, CEO, Prismara, representing the fifth generation of the KGK Group, said, "Natural gemstones carry the story of the earth. Lab-grown diamonds carry the story of what we can build. Prismara brings them together -- not as a compromise, but as a statement. Delhi is where we bring that statement to life for the first time -- where people can walk in, feel the pieces, and decide what they mean to them. We want people to wear color, play with it, and feel that what they put on actually matters." This fusion is powered by KGK Group's vertically integrated global operations, spanning mines to retail across 20+ countries, with direct sourcing from Myanmar, Zambia, Tanzania, and Colombia, ensuring unmatched provenance among new-age jewellery brands. The collections include Ombre (gradient designs), Kaleido (vibrant multi-stone pieces), Flora & Fauna (nature-inspired), Forever Love (romantic jewellery), and Timeless Classic (everyday essentials).

Special Launch Offer To celebrate the grand opening, Prismara is offering 0% making charges for the first 100 customers, exclusively at the Lajpat Nagar store. Following its Delhi debut, Prismara plans to expand into Gurugram and Jaipur, with a focused, experience-led retail strategy. The brand aims to establish itself as India's most credible and loved lifestyle jewellery brand for the new generation, bridging heritage craftsmanship with contemporary expectations. About Prismara by KGK Prismara is a lifestyle jewellery brand that creates ethically crafted, design-led pieces for the modern consumer, bringing together lab-grown diamonds and natural gemstones in a distinctive fusion. It is backed by the KGK Group, a global gems and jewellery conglomerate with over 120 years of legacy.

Website: www.prismara.in Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prismara.jewels/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)