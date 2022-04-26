Progressive Infotech is now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Surging forward with its High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™, Progressive Infotech has become a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization in India.

Since Progressive's inception in 1998, extensive efforts have been taken to percolate and imbibe the organization's values and philosophy. Varied employee training and engagement initiatives have been contributing to a fun and conducive work environment. Reward and recognition are woven into the culture of the organization while advanced tools and technologies for training, collaboration and productivity have been taking care of employee experience holistically in the organization.

"Our focus has always been to nurture a workplace that fosters innovation. Great Place to Work® Certification is a testimony to how we reflect our organizational culture in performance as we continue to bolster the digital workplace experience for our clients with employee-centric services," said Prateek Garg, Founder and MD, Progressive Infotech.

"I have always believed that an organization is nothing but the people who are a part of it. So, it brings me immense joy to witness us being Great Place to Work-Certified™. With Workelevate and Centilytics 4.0, we are committed to ensuring our workplace continues to become more conducive, inclusive, and creative with every passing day," said Aditya Garg, CEO, Centilytics.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL™.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL™ and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Learn more at(https://www.greatplacetowork.in/) and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)