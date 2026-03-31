PRNewswire Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31: Residential resale transactions in India often take several months, largely due to uncertainty faced by both sellers and buyers. Sellers struggle to understand what price the market will realistically support and how long it may take to sell, while buyers face uncertainty around property verification, reliable information, and transaction security. Using AI-driven, unit-level valuation models, Proho analyzes historical transactions, live market signals, and buyer engagement data to understand pricing dynamics within each micro-market. This intelligence is paired with a distribution system that ensures homes are appropriately refurbished and matched with the right pool of qualified buyers, helping reduce uncertainty in both pricing and execution.

Through this approach, Proho operates as a guaranteed sell platform, ensuring that once a home is prepared for the market and positioned appropriately, the platform drives the transaction to completion. By combining pricing intelligence with disciplined execution, Proho has been able to shorten sale cycles and reduce inventory friction in resale transactions. This has resulted in some of the fastest home sale turnaround times in key micro-markets of Noida, while maintaining strong unit economics alongside continued growth. The company has raised $1 Million in a pre-seed funding round, with participation from Bharath Vivek Chandhok along with other backers. The capital will be used to further strengthen Proho's valuation and pricing intelligence, expand its distribution capabilities, and replicate its resale model across additional micro-markets.

Proho was founded by Saurav Suman, Alaukik Kumar, and Shalin Gandhi, bringing together entrepreneurial experience, product innovation, and deep technology expertise. Saurav Suman, an IIT Bombay alumnus and a repeat entrepreneur, Co-founded Pocket52, India's first online poker network, which was later acquired by Gameskraft. Following the exit, he became an active real estate investor, where first-hand exposure to inefficiencies in residential resale led to the creation of Proho. Alaukik Kumar, also an IIT Bombay alumnus, is a cross-functional builder who has driven product innovation at scale across companies such as Bewakoof, Pocket52, and PDI (US). Shalin Gandhi is a technology leader with over a decade of experience building startups from the ground up, having worked across both B2C and B2B platforms at Pocket52, Gameskraft, and Yubi (Spocto).

"Uncertainty is the biggest friction in resale," said Saurav Suman, CEO and Co-founder of Proho. "In a market exceeding $60 Billion annually, our focus is to bring clarity and predictability to home transactions so both sellers and buyers can make decisions with confidence." About Proho Proho is an AI Powered guaranteed home resale platform focused on reducing uncertainty in property transactions. By combining AI-driven valuation intelligence with structured execution and buyer matching, Proho helps bring clarity and predictability to home resale for both sellers and buyers. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945543/Proho_Team_Image.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)