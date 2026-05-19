NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 19: Ashwinder R. Singh has been reappointed as Chairman, CII Real Estate Committee (Northern Region) for the 2026-27 term, reinforcing his position as one of India's most recognised voices in real estate, urban development, and industry leadership. Widely known for scaling real estate platforms and his expertise in developing integrated townships, Ashwinder is also regarded for his experience across institutional capital, finance, and PropTech. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of BCD Group and Co-founder of BCD Royale, the group's development arm, which is developing a 70-acre integrated township in Bangalore. He has played a key role in strengthening the group's strategic expansion into real estate development and integrated urban growth.

His reappointment comes at a time when India's real estate sector is undergoing significant structural transformation, driven by infrastructure expansion, rapid urbanisation, technology adoption, capital market participation, and increasing global investor interest in India's long-term growth story. As Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee (Northern Region), Ashwinder will continue working closely with policymakers, developers, financial institutions, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders to strengthen sectoral collaboration and contribute to the next phase of India's urban and economic development. Over the years, he has emerged as a prominent industry voice at national and international forums, participating in strategic conversations involving senior policymakers, global investors, and business leaders. He has also led multiple CII industry delegations to markets such as the UAE, Singapore, and London, contributing to stronger international engagement and positioning India's real estate sector within broader global investment conversations.

Ashwinder brings with him over two and a half decades of leadership experience across some of India's most recognised organisations. His professional journey includes leadership roles as CEO of Bhartiya Urban, where he led the development of a 150-acre integrated township, CEO of JLL Residential, Co-founder & CEO of ANAROCK, and senior leadership assignments at Citibank, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Fullerton Singapore, and Bajaj Housing Finance. Across his career, he has played a pivotal role in property sales and development initiatives exceeding USD 5 billion, while also contributing to conversations around institutional funding, housing finance, PropTech innovation, and integrated urban development.

Commenting on his reappointment, Ashwinder R. Singh said, "The Indian real estate sector is entering one of the most important phases in its evolution. The opportunity today is not just to build projects, but to help build a stronger, more globally competitive India. CII has consistently played an important role in fostering constructive industry dialogue, and I look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders across sectors to contribute meaningfully to this journey." Apart from his industry leadership roles, Ashwinder is also Advisor to NAR-India and Mentor at Earth Fund, a venture platform focused on PropTech, sustainability, and UrbanTech innovation, backed by Brigade Group and Gruhas. He also serves on multiple advisory boards across real estate, finance, media, and technology.

A three-time bestselling author and award-winning industry commentator, Ashwinder is also the voice behind the widely followed Open House newsletter and serves as Chief Advisor - Real Estate to Republic Media Network, where his insights frequently shape conversations around policy, markets, infrastructure, and urban development. Recognised as Real Estate Person of the Year 2025 and Best Business & Money Author of 2024, he continues to be widely acknowledged for combining industry experience with strategic clarity and long-term sectoral perspective. Know more at: www.ashwinderrsingh.com. About CII The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is one of India's premier industry bodies, working closely with government, industry, and civil society to support economic growth, competitiveness, sustainability, and nation-building initiatives across sectors.

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