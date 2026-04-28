VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: PropertyPistol will host the Syndicate Synergy Summit in Mumbai on April 28, 2026, bringing together over 700 brokers and leading developers from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, along with senior officials from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). The Summit aims to create a high-impact platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and business growth. The event comes amid a structural shift in India's real estate brokerage ecosystem, with growing emphasis on formalisation, transparency, and technology adoption. Designed as more than a conventional networking forum, the Summit seeks to strengthen broker-developer integration, enable standardised practices, and drive more efficient, transparent deal-making.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & MD of PropertyPistol said, "India's real estate market continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on transparency, speed, and data-driven decision-making. Brokers today are key drivers of demand, particularly in high-growth markets like Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, where buyer expectations are becoming more informed and opportunity-led." "With the Syndicate Synergy Summit, we aim to bring together a diverse ecosystem of developers and channel partners, enabling stronger collaboration, better access to opportunities, and more informed decision-making. Backed by technology and market intelligence, the initiative is focused on helping brokers scale efficiently while delivering greater value to developers and homebuyers," the spokesperson added.

With infrastructure growth and evolving buyer preferences reshaping demand, the Summit will facilitate direct engagement, improve inventory access, and accelerate transaction cycles. A key highlight will be the unveiling of technology-led initiatives focused on data-driven insights, real-time inventory, and smarter decision-making. The event will also feature the Synergy Summit Awards, recognising top-performing brokers and reinforcing the industry's shift toward professionalism, performance, and scalable, tech-enabled growth. About PropertyPistol PropertyPistol is a full-stack real-estate services company founded in 2012 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai. Through its technology-driven platform, PropertyPistol brings together builders, buyers, and brokers, enabling seamless transactions across primary sales and home loans, with zero brokerage for buyers. With 30+ offices in India, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, PropertyPistol over the last decade has sold 32000+ homes worth USD 4 billion in transactions and continues to redefine the home-buying experience by placing trust, professionalism, and client satisfaction at the core of every deal.

For more information, visit https://www.propertypistol.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)